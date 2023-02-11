Super Bowl LVII staff preview and predictions

While the Minnesota Vikings aren’t playing in Sunday’s Super Bowl in Arizona, the game will still be one to watch for Vikings fans.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles have been the best two teams in the National Football League this year and it’s fitting that they are playing in the biggest game of the season.

The matchup itself is a really good one as both teams are balanced and explosive. Our staff previews the game and gives their prediction.

Tyler Forness-Vikings Wire Managing Editor

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

This is looking to be one of the better Super Bowls on paper in some time. These are two best teams in football and it hasn’t changed throughout the season. The one element of this game that will be key is how Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo attacks and pressures Jalen Hurts.

The San Francisco 49ers did a great job in both pressuring and containing Hurts early on. Unfortunately, the quarterback situation for the 49ers ended up hurting them. Disrupting the quick game and containing Hurts will be the key to a Chiefs victory and I think they get it done.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Eagles 24

Judd Zulgad-Vikings Wire Columnist

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes helps Andy Reid beat his long-time team with a performance that includes plenty of Travis Kelce and just enough defense to slow Jalen Hurts.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Eagles 21

Matt Anderson-Vikings Wire Contributor

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

There are a lot of storylines heading into this Super Bowl matchup, but the real story is how Andy Reid traded a top-5 NFL wide receiver in Tyreek Hill and still didn’t miss a beat. The Chiefs are the new dynasty of the NFL, and while the Eagles’ season has been impressive, They’ve yet to face anyone quite like the Chiefs. Reid gets revenge on his former team, and Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs hoist the Lombardi for the second time in four years

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Eagles 31

Kevin Fielder-Vikings Wire Contributor

Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

It’s almost fitting that the season ends with the two best teams in the Super Bowl. Throughout the season, the Eagles and Chiefs have built conflicting identities, with the Eagles wanting to establish the run and the Chiefs wanting to throw the ball.

While both of these teams have good players, Super Bowls normally come down to the stars on either side. That advantage goes to a Chiefs team with the MVP (Patrick Mahomes) at quarterback and a defensive line that has come to play the last few weeks. While their secondary and receiving threats will be challenged, the Chiefs can rely heavily on their star players to be the most impactful players on the field.

Prediction: Chiefs 34 Eagles 28

