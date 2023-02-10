Super Bowl LVII: Staff Predictions

Football season ends on Sunday when the Eagles and Chiefs battle in Super Bowl LVII. Both are looking for their second title in the past six seasons.

Only one former Notre Dame player is on either roster. Quarterback Ian Book is the third stringer for the Eagles. Forty-five former Fighting Irish players have won a Super Bowl. Will Book become No. 46? As predicted by most, Book is the first quarterback from the 2021 draft class to reach Super Bowl Sunday.

Here is what the Fighting Irish Wire squad sees happening as the 2022 NFL season comes to an end.

Geoffrey Clark

USA TODAY SPORTS

Unless you’re Tom Brady going up against the Greatest Show on Turf, it always is a better bet to go against the more veteran and accomplished quarterback. Even if Patrick Mahomes’ ankle isn’t completely healthy, I still would take him over Jalen Hurts. This stands to be a close contest, and I can’t pick which defense will make the more timely plays. So it only stands to reason that it will come down to which quarterback makes those plays, and the only answer in this case is Mahomes.

Pick: Chiefs 27, Eagles 26

Michael Chen:

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In my opinion, these were the best two teams in their respective conferences all season, so it is fitting they will face each other in the Super Bowl. Both teams have young, uber-talented quarterbacks who have a bevy of weapons at their disposal. There is one thing the Chiefs don’t have that the Eagles do: a defense that can win games. KC is solid but unspectacular on defense while Philadelphia has been stellar on that side of the ball. I expect Patrick Mahomes to keep the Chiefs in the game until late, but Jalen Hurts will make enough plays and his defense will help him get the win.

Pick: Eagles 31, Chiefs 21

John Kennedy

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout the Notre Dame season I spoke and wrote about the value of quarterbacks. How they are the most important individual players in all of sports because of what they mean to their teams. How they can put a team on their backs in the biggest moments and carry them. This never applies more than in the biggest game of the year with all of America watching. Therefore, I will not pick against Patrick Mahomes even though I believe the Eagles could easily get the victory. Even at less than 100% healthy, I foresee Mahomes making the one or two miraculous plays needed to squeeze out a win.

Story continues

Pick: Chiefs 31, Eagles 28

Jeff Feyerer

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

I really don’t want to go against Patrick Mahomes, but I’m going to. When you take a look at the matchup (Ron Jaworski voice), the Eagles offensive line has a decided advantage against the Chiefs front. I expect a very big day from Miles Sanders on the ground. The Chiefs defensive backfield is banged up and we have not yet seen a big game from A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, which lends me to believe its on its way. On the other side of the ball, the Eagles’ defensive line depth has the ability to make it a long day for Mahomes as they get after him in waves. They have the ability to rush four, double Travis Kelce and force the Chiefs to run the ball. In the past, when Andy Reid teams have gotten into trouble, it has been when they’ve leaned too heavily on the pass when the opportunity to run is there. I’ve seen a number of people say Jalen Hurts has never played in a big game like this before. But that just tells me those people haven’t been paying a whole lot of attention to Hurts’ career. The way he’s handled himself under the bright lights, both on and off the field, makes me think that while there may be some early jitters, he’ll be ready when he’s called upon at some big moment in the game.

Pick: Eagles 26, Chiefs 21

Nick Shepkowski

Jan. 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ian Book (19) during warmups against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

I just hope both teams have fun.

Not really, I really just hope for a good game although Book being on the Eagles has me pulling for them. Offenses get the headlines but both of these defenses are stellar and get after opposing quarterbacks. That is what ultimately decides this game. I expect it to be lower scoring rather than the shootout many anticipate. Patrick Mahomes was great despite not being very mobile two weeks ago against Cincinnati, and I assume he’s healthier now. Chiefs in a thriller thanks to an MVP performance from Chris Jones.

Pick: Chiefs 24, Eagles 22

Notre Dame on Super Bowl Sunday all time

Credit – Manny Rubio

Every Notre Dame player to win a Super Bowl

Notre Dame’s all-time Super Bowl team

Joe Montana’s all-time best Super Bowl photos

Super Bowl points scored by each college all-time

About that Super Bowl ring seen on Pawn Stars…

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire