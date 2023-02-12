Super Bowl LVII: Staff picks for Chiefs vs. Eagles

Super Bowl LVII has finally arrived in a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, both of which were the top seeds in their respective conferences.

While Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking to win the big game for the first time since 2018, the Eagles are looking to do so for the first time since 2017 under former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni.

Here’s how the Colts Wire staff sees Super Bowl LVII shaking out:

Kevin Hickey: Chiefs 28, Eagles 27

While the Eagles may have the better roster, it’s difficult to bet against Patrick Mahomes. He will be the obvious X-factor in this game for Kansas City while the Eagles hope their ridiculous pass rush can make him uncomfortable in the pocket. This should be a lively, back-and-forth game with plenty of fireworks, but the Chiefs pull away late in the fourth quarter thanks to a classic Mahomes drive.

Cody Manning: Chiefs 34, Eagles 31

The Philadelphia Eagles were the best team in the first half this season and it carries into their Super Bowl appearance after they jump out to a two-score lead behind the legs of Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders. Patrick Mahomes has issues to start the game because of the Philly pass rush but Andy Reid utilizes Jerick McKinnon in the screen game and dump-offs to negate the Eagles front four. KC starts rolling to end the first half and both teams go back and forth trading touchdowns in the second half. It’s a 31-31 game late in the fourth quarter when Chris Jones tips a Hurts pass attempt and it goes right into Nick Bolton’s hands. Mahomes methodically marches the offense in field goal position and Harrison Butker hits the game-winning field goal in the final seconds to give the Chiefs a 34-31 win.

Meghan Hall: Chiefs 35, Eagles 31

The Eagles have been playing great football for most of the year and they should test the Chiefs in the trenches. Additionally, I think they have enough to keep up with the Chiefs’ quick score abilities. However, in the end, I think it’ll be too much Patrick Mahomes. The two-time MVP will bring it home for Kansas City.

