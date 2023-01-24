Super Bowl LVII: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Stapleton and Babyface to Perform

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House said on Monday that a search by the Justice Department of President Joe Biden's home on Friday had been carried out after a "voluntary, proactive offer" by his personal lawyers to the department. The White House Counsel's Office also said it was reviewing recent record requests from the Republican-led House Oversight Committee and pledged to respect legislative oversight but warned its cooperation may be limited by executive privilege and an ongoing Department of Justice investigation. A new search of Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, by the department had found six more items, including documents with classification markings, a lawyer for the president said in a statement on Saturday night.