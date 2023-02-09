Super Bowl LVII Preview: Inside the Stadium, Performances and MORE!
Super Bowl LVII airs on Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox.
Terry Bradshaw shed some light on Sean Payton's NFL coaching choice and Cardinals fans might find his comment about Kyler Murray interesting.
A woman reportedly filed a complaint against Irvin after an encounter in a hotel lobby Sunday.
What does Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski think of the comparisons between him and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce? Here's what he told our Phil Perry on the Next Pats Podcast.
NFL Network has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl 57 coverage
Jimmy Garoppolo's relationship with Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch reportedly went south in the days or weeks leading up to the 49ers' loss to the Eagles.
Trent Dilfer has had plenty of infamous takes about Tom Brady, but his recent comments about the newly retired quarterback and the modern NFL might be the most puzzling yet.
Irvin denied any wrongdoing to The Dallas Morning News, saying his interaction with the woman took place in the hotel lobby .
The Raiders finally relented on Tuesday, allowing quarterback Derek Carr to visit with the New Orleans Saints. The natural reaction to the news became wondering whether Carr might actually be traded. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, that still remains unlikely. If Carr is on the roster as of 4:00 p.m. ET next [more]
Brady’s announcement that he wouldn’t start in 2023 eased the immediate dread for Olsen that the Super Bowl would be his last as the lead analyst.
Ross Tucker believes the 49ers should explore starting Trey Lance before dumping all of their eggs into the Brock Purdy basket.
Here’s a look at the Chiefs helmets for Super Bowl LVII.
The Chiefs coach was asked to name his favorite rappers today, and his answer didn’t disappoint.
Former Pro Bowl WR Brandon Marshall informed Patrick Mahomes that Rihanna said he was "the greatest quarterback ever," prompting a funny exchange.
The Cowboys haven’t made the NFC Championship Game since 1995, which was the last of the franchise’s five Super Bowls. Dallas has had six head coaches since Jimmy Johnson, but Mike McCarthy will get a fourth season despite one playoff victory in three years. Sean Payton, who has made no secret of his desire to [more]
Here is what the Chicago Bears could hope to get from the Indianapolis Colts if they trade the No. 1 overall pick.
People love their conspiracy theories.
The quarterback who won four Super Bowls with the 49ers has had no hesitation about speaking his mind on the 49ers’ current quarterback situation, and he doesn’t think Trey Lance is ready to lead a team to a Super Bowl. Joe Montana appeared today on PFT Live and said that his previous comments about the [more]
Brock Purdy avoided Tommy John surgery per Ian Rapoport. His surgery is set for Feb. 22.
The Lakers are reportedly in talks over a three-team deal that would see D'Angelo Russell return to LA.
Halftime at a Super Bowl is twice as long as during a regular-season game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid has a plan for keeping his team loose.