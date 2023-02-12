Super Bowl LVII predictions: Panthers Wire staff picks for Chiefs vs. Eagles

No, the Carolina Panthers will not be playing later today. But that doesn’t mean we here at Panthers Wire are going to take off on the biggest Sunday of the season!

Here are our staff picks for the Super Bowl LVII showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Natalie Miller

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Suffice to say, both teams are heading into State Farm Stadium with two of the most elite offenses and two of the most valuable players in Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. So, we’ll likely see a shootout for the ages in one of the most anticipated matchups we’ve had in years.

Ultimately, I do think the Eagles have much better weapons, a better running attack and are more capable of making the big play on defense—even with the Chiefs rostering the red-hot Chris Jones. Philadelphia has yet to face a challenge in the playoffs and have blown the hinges off their opponents thus far.

What may keep this one close, though, is the fact that Kansas City is the best team Nick Sirianni and crew will have faced all year. Nonetheless, they’ll have a little something for Andy Reid.

Eagles 38, Chiefs 31

Anthony Rizzuti

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

What don’t the Philadelphia Eagles have? They’ve trekked into the desert with a cunning coaching staff, an electric dual-threat quarterback, a dominant ground game, a collection of potent pass catchers, an elite offensive line and a dangerously deep defense. *Takes breath*

Oh, that’s right . . . they don’t have the best football player on the planet.

With both teams so closely matched, this clash may come down to the game’s final minutes and touches. And if that’s the case, I’m betting on Patrick Lavon Mahomes II to make the deciding plays and close what has so clearly been his year.

Chiefs 33, Eagles 31

Rushil Vashee

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It doesn’t always work out like this—but in 2023, the two best teams in the NFL are facing off in the final stage. Both have dynamic offenses and stifling defenses, led by two of the toughest quarterbacks in the game.

Story continues

Super Bowl LVII, however, will really come down to the matchup between an injured Patrick Mahomes and a powerful Eagles pass rush. Former Panthers edge rusher Haason Reddick will make an imprint on the contest with multiple sacks and forced turnovers—stifling Kansas City’s potent offense. In fact, with both teams tied at 27 late in the fourth quarter, he’ll make the play that sets up Jalen Hurts’ championship-clinching drive.

Eagles 34, Chiefs 27

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=691521036]

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire