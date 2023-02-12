Super Bowl LVII prediction: Who wins today?

We have finally made it. After a long, winding road, the NFL has reached its final destination for the 2022 season. The world has landed in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

So who is going to win this game? One thing is for sure, we could be in for a classic. This could be one of those Super Bowls you tell your grandkids about. It’s two high-powered offenses powered by the players that finished No. 1 and No. 2 in MVP voting this season, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

You’ve already heard these storylines a million times as well: the first time two Black quarterbacks are starting in a Super Bowl, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid against his former team, and the first time two brothers — Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce — are facing each other in a Super Bowl.

But it could be the running backs — Isiah Pacheco for the Chiefs and Miles Sanders for the Eagles — that help decide this one. Both teams have terrific running games and you have to think both teams want to keep the ball out of the other quarterback’s hands as much as possible.

This game just feels like it’s going to have an intense fourth quarter and it will come down to the final drive. Both teams are incredibly talented. The Eagles’ roster is very, very good from top to bottom. The Chiefs aren’t quite as talented overall, but they do have one pretty darn good player in Patrick Lavon Mahomes II. He’s great enough to overcome any gaps there may ever be between the Chiefs and their opponent.

Both teams also feature great play in the trenches and that’s going to be a fascinating battle all game long. How do the Eagles handle Chris Jones? How do the Chiefs neutralize the insane pass-rush talent of the Eagles, namely Hasson, Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat and Javon Hargrave.

Here’s thinking the Eagles get just enough pressure on Mahomes and Philadelphia’s offense, while maybe not as “special” as Super Bowl LII, will put up enough points and the defense holds up just enough.

Prediction: Eagles 34, Chiefs 31. Jalen Hurts wins Super Bowl MVP.

