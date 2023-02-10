Super Bowl LVII picks: Who are the experts taking in Eagles vs. Chiefs

It is not often that the NFL’s top two teams meet in the Super Bowl, but that’s exactly what we’ll have when the Eagles (14-3) battle the Chiefs (14-3) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The matchup will feature NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes facing off against the runner-up, Jalen Hurts, in a matchup that features two black quarterbacks for the first time in NFL history.

Mahomes became the third Black quarterback to win the Super Bowl in 2020 and is aiming to become the first Black quarterback in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowls, while Hurts could become the fourth Black quarterback to win the Lombardi Trophy.

With kickoff fast approaching, the NFL expert picks are in, and Philadelphia is the favorite to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

The Eagles Wire

We’re rolling with Philadelphia to pull away late.

The Inquirer-- Eagles

Two of the three Inquirer writers are picking Philadelphia, with only Jeff McLane going with the Chiefs.

USA Today -- Chiefs



Four of their five writers at USA Today are picking the Chiefs to win and Mahomes to land the MVP.

Sports Illustrated/MMQB -- Split

Four of the writers at Monday Morning Quarterback are picking the Chiefs while the other four are rolling with the Eagles.

CBS Sports -- Chiefs

Four of six writers at CBS Sports are picking the Chiefs.

Sporting News -- Eagles

Four of the six experts at the Sporting News are picking Philadelphia.

ESPN -- Eagles

ESPN had 71 experts vote, and the Eagles were favored by 45 of them (63.4%), while the Chiefs garnered 26 votes (36.6%).

Pro Football Network -- Eagles

Pro Football Network had 12 experts pick the Eagles, while 11 experts rolled with the Chiefs.

Bleeding Green Nation -- Eagles

All four writers at Bleeding Green Nation are picking Philadelphia.

Philly Voice -- Eagles

Philly Voice is picking Philadelphia.

The Athletic -- Chiefs

6 of their 9 writers at The Athletic are picking Kansas City.

NFL.com -- Eagles

13 of 24 experts at NFL.com are picking the Eagles.

