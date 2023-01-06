Super Bowl LVII odds entering Week 18 of the regular season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

With the final games of the NFL's regular season approaching, wins and losses in the league have never seemed more irrelevant.

The thoughts of players, fans and those associated with the league are with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who has made remarkable improvement after going into cardiac arrest following a collision during Monday's game.

The season, however, will go on as scheduled, with games set to begin Saturday and the playoffs commencing next weekend.

Here are the current Super Bowl LVII odds for all 32 teams, including division and conference outlooks:

What are the odds for Super Bowl LVII?

The Kansas City Chiefs, who currently have the best record in the AFC at 13-3, are the favorites to win Super Bowl LVII, according to our betting partner, PointsBet.

Here’s a look at the odds for the teams in the playoffs and those still vying for a spot:

Kansas City Chiefs: +350

Buffalo Bills: +400

Philadelphia Eagles: +550

San Francisco 49ers: +550

Cincinnati Bengals: +700

Dallas Cowboys: +1200

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +2000

Los Angeles Chargers: +2200

Green Bay Packers: +2500

Minnesota Vikings: +3000

Baltimore Ravens: +4000

Jacksonville Jaguars: +4500

New York Giants: +6000

Miami Dolphins: +8000

Detroit Lions: +10000

New England Patriots: +12500

Seattle Seahawks: +15000

Tennessee Titans: +15000

Pittsburgh Steelers: +30000

Who will win the AFC Championship Game this season?

Just behind the Chiefs as the favorite to win the AFC are the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Here are the odds for the AFC teams that have clinched a playoff berth or remain in contention.

Kansas City Chiefs: +175

Buffalo Bills: +200

Cincinnati Bengals: +400

Los Angeles Chargers: +1100

Baltimore Ravens: +1500

Jacksonville Jaguars: +2500

Miami Dolphins: +3000

New England Patriots: +8000

Tennessee Titans: +8000

Pittsburgh Steelers: +10000

Who will win the NFC Championship Game this season?

The San Francisco 49ers, winners of nine straight games, have passed the 13-3 Eagles, who have lost their last two games without injured quarterback and MVP frontrunner Jalen Hurts, as the favorite to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. Here are the odds for the 10 NFC teams that remain in playoff contention.

San Francisco 49ers: +180

Philadelphia Eagles: +200

Dallas Cowboys: +475

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +750

Green Bay Packers: +1200

Minnesota Vikings: +1400

New York Giants: +2500

Detroit Lions: +6600

Seattle Seahawks: +8000

What are the NFL division odds in 2022?

Three division titles remain up for grabs in the final week of the regular season. Here’s a look at every team’s odds to win their respective division, via PointsBet:

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals: TBD

Baltimore Ravens: TBD

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars: TBD

Tennessee Titans: TBD

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles: TBD

Dallas Cowboys: TBD

