Super Bowl LVII odds anticipating 49ers bounce-back season

The 49ers this season fell short in their bid for a second Super Bowl bid in three years. Early odds on Tipico Sportsbook point toward San. Francisco being right back in the mix next season.

Odds are generated in hopes of getting roughly equal action on teams, and the early numbers come before free agency and the draft. However, it’s a good sign for San Francisco’s roster that they’re still up near the top:

Buffalo Bills (+650)

Kansas City Chiefs (+650)

Los Angeles Rams (+1000)

San Francisco 49ers (+1200)

Cincinnati Bengals (+1300)

Green Bay Packers (+1300)

Dallas Cowboys (+1500)

This is probably the right spot for the 49ers considering the strength of their roster and how far they got with Jimmy Garoppolo. If Trey Lance is at least as good they’ll be right back near the top of the NFC again. If he’s better – they have a chance to be as dangerous as a team like the Chiefs and Bills.

Free agency could see these odds shaken up quite a bit. The Rams are going to lose a couple key pieces, the Packers could lose quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and the Bengals are flush with salary cap space and a quarterback who’s not even eligible for an extension.

Lance’s pre-season performance could determine where the 49ers ultimately land too. If he stands out in camp and preseason games there could be a lot of money coming in on San Francisco that pushes them up the board. If he struggles, the team could plummet below the likes of Cincinnati and Dallas.

If you’re of the mind Lance will be a star though, +1200 might be the best odds the 49ers will get all year.

