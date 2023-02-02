Super Bowl LVII injury report: Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman unlikely to play

Super Bowl injury report: Reid doubts he’ll have a top WR originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

There’s still over a week before Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, but Andy Reid already believes he won’t have one of his key offensive players.

Receiver Mecole Hardman (hip) is unlikely to play in the big game, Reid said on Thursday in Kansas City.

“I think it will be tough for him,” Reid said to Kansas City reporters. “I doubt that he’ll make the Super Bowl. But, listen, he was not going to be denied the other day. And it’s a tribute to the kid. He pushed himself like no other. He’s a tough nut, man. He’s all smiles with you but when it comes down to playing, he is a tough, tough kid.”

Hardman, 24, played in just 8 games with 5 starts in his fourth NFL season. He had 25 catches for 297 yards and 4 touchdowns, but he is a good player when healthy. He played through his hip injury in the AFC Championship Game but was out there for just 15 snaps and caught 2 passes for 10 yards.

In addition to Hardman, several other Chiefs were not participants: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee swelling), CB L’Jarius Sneed (concussion protocol), WR Kadarius Toney (ankle sprain).

The Eagles’ injury report on Thursday was also an estimation because they had a walkthrough.

The following players were listed as non-participants: Landon Dickerson (elbow, rest), Lane Johnson (groin, rest), Cam Jurgens (hip, rest), Avonte Maddox (toe, rest), Robert Quinn (foot, rest).

The Eagles are wisely taking it easy this week with their players who are banged up. They are expecting to have all 22 of their starters available for Super Bowl LVII. That includes Dickerson, who suffered a hyperextended right elbow in the NFC Championship Game. He might need to play with a brace but he’ll be playing.

And Johnson will still need surgery after the season on his torn adductor but he’s going to play in the Super Bowl and has been playing at a high level in the playoffs despite this injury.