Super Bowl LVII final score prediction for Chiefs vs. Eagles

Super Bowl Sunday is here.

This year’s big game is a matchup of the No. 1 overall seeds from each conference as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Both teams finished the regular season with a 14-3 record. Their path in the playoffs has been slightly different as the Eagles have cruised past the Giants and 49ers. Meanwhile, Kansas City has survived in wins over the Jaguars and Bengals, winning both games by a combined 10 points.

The Chiefs won each game while quarterback Patrick Mahomes played on an injured ankle.

Who has the advantage in the Super Bowl?

We here at Commanders Wire make our predictions for Super Bowl LVII.

Bryan Manning

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14). Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

There are plenty of storylines in this game. The Kelce brothers, Andy Reid facing the team he coached for 14 seasons and the first time there have been two Black starting quarterbacks in the Super Bowl. Storylines aside, this should be a fantastic game.

Both teams have a high-powered offense, although they look a bit different. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who recently won MVP, is the best quarterback in the NFL. However, is his ankle an issue for Sunday’s game?

Meanwhile, the Eagles are loaded on both sides of the ball. They have a terrific defense and the offense, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, is as dangerous running the ball as it is passing the ball.

While the Philadelphia defense will receive most of the attention, it will be Kansas City’s defense that decides the game. Defensive tackle Chris Jones will have his hands full with the Eagles offensive line, but he will make at least two game-changing plays for the Chiefs. Mahomes will lead Kansas City on a last-minute drive to give the franchise their second Super Bowl victory in four seasons.

Chiefs 31, Eagles 27

Ivan Lambert

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson (88). Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

On paper, this is a very interesting Super Bowl. Looking at the quarterbacks the Eagles played this year, they have not seen anything like this Chiefs offense and Mahomes.

On the other hand, looking at this record-breaking pass rush of the Eagles, it’s safe to say they will be the toughest the Chiefs face this season.

Chiefs 27, Eagles 23

