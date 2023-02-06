Super Bowl LVII will feature two of NFL's Top 5 pass-rushing DTs Next Gen Stats
Check out Next Gen Stats breakdown of how the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs pass rush will impact Super Bowl LVII.
With billionaire Mat Ishbia courtside right by their bench, the Suns cruised past Detroit, 116-100, before a crowd of 19,788 at Little Caesars Arena.
Super Bowl expert picks and predictions for Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
As the Vikings pivot from Ejiro Evero to Brian Flores as the top candidate to become the team’s new defensive coordinator, the Vikings need to have a fallback. Because Flores could still fall into the head-coaching job in Arizona. Via NFL Media, Flores is expected to have a second interview for the Cardinals’ vacancy on [more]
He matched a feat at the practices that was achieved by other eventual NFL quarterbacks.
The NFL unveiled its reimagined Pro Bowl Games over the weekend, culminating with Sunday's series of events and an NFC win over the AFC.
The 11-year-old son of the Colts legend connects with Stefon Diggs during Pro Bowl Games festivities in Las Vegas.
The week started with the most coordinated athletes in the world tossing water balloons and playing dodgeball and ended with a series of defense-averse flag football games. And it was kind of ... good?
Jalen Ramsey accidentally laid out Tyreek Hill at the goal line during the Pro Bowl 😅
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence led the AFC to a flag football win, ending his day with a 45-yard bomb to Bills receiver Stefon Diggs.
Tom Brady, Joe Montana and Steve Young had some of the best passing games in Super Bowl history. Here are the records for completions, passing yards and touchdowns.
Brock Purdy's injury leads a list of key questions the 49ers have to answer this offseason:
There’s a notable history with Carl Cheffers and the Chiefs. But this goes beyond that.
"It's really significant. It's always been on my bucket list,” said Rodgers of the win at Pebble.
Amon-Ra St. Brown won the best catch competition and also scored a touchdown during Pro Bowl Games festivities
The Kyrie Irving trade saga came to a swift conclusion when the Nets agreed to trade him and Markieff Morris to the Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and a 2029 first-round pick. It might be safe to assume that the Nets will aim ...
The Nets preferred the Mavericks' trade package over the Lakers could handle, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Durant doesn’t want it all on his shoulders, and it’s hard to see this Brooklyn experience inspiring confidence in the front office.
The bettor chose to bet on the moneyline instead of the spread where the Eagles are giving the Chiefs 1.5 points.
The Carolina Panthers have hired former Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero as their new defensive coordinator under head coach Frank Reich.
Looks like Spencer Dinwiddie is having fun with finding out about his trade to the Brooklyn Nets.