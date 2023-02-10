Super Bowl LVII: Eagles' official hype video is perfection

Eagles' official hype video will make you go insane originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The interminable wait between the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl is nearly over.

Eagles fans have been biding their time, shrugging off complaints from 49ers and doubts about their quarterback from talking heads all over the country.

The weekend has finally arrived and it's time to go into overdrive, and nothing will get Birds fans up to 10 faster than the official Eagles hype video which dropped Friday afternoon.

Narrated by Bradley Cooper and featuring just about every highlight you can think of, it's a work of art. I'll let you enjoy it yourself:

Sensational.

From working in tremendous Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni quotes to using clips from the celebrations on Broad St. after they clinched a spot, the Eagles' media team broke out all the big guns for the final game of the year and executed a top-tier hype video.

(Oh, and including DeVonta Smith's not-a-catch is a nice subtle jab at all the Niners players who won't shut up.)

All that's left is to do the damn thing and win the Super Bowl. We're two days away. It's gonna be insane.