Super Bowl LVII betting guide: Lines, Props and Picks

It’s the biggest sports event of the year, and, not coincidentally, the most bet-on event of every year. Eagles, Chiefs, Super Bowl LVII. Plenty to get to, so let’s get that bag.

Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs, Glendale, AZ – Sunday 6:30pm

Point spread (ML) – Eagles -1.5 (-120); Chiefs +1.5 (+100)

Point total – 50.5 points

Analysis: The game opened with the Chiefs favored by 2 points, but that line moved multiple points within minutes, as bettors quickly jumped on the chance to bet on the Eagles getting points. While the Chiefs have some advantages at some positions, I think the Eagles are the more complete team. I like the Birds to win in a close, low-scoring game.

Picks: Eagles ML, UNDER 50.5 points

Analysis: As I mentioned, I think offenses will have trouble on Sunday. The Eagles D ranks first against the pass this season, but Kansas City’s pass D has been vastly improved from the start of the season. Since their Week 8 bye, the Chiefs allowed just 212.2 pass yards per game, good for 9th in the NFL.

Picks: Hurts UNDER 235.5, Mahomes UNDER 295.5



Rushing yards – Jalen Hurts 50.5, Miles Sanders 60.5, Kenny Gainwell 20.5, Boston Scott 10.5; Isiah Pacheco 50.5, Jerick McKinnon 20.5, Patrick Mahomes 20.5

Analysis: I feel the Eagles will stay with the run, grind out drives and keep the ball away from Mahomes and the Chiefs. Hurts’ rushing numbers have slowly increased since returning from his shoulder injury, and his legs could mean the difference in this game. Kenny Gainwell has also emerged as a serious threat, both to defenses and to Miles Sanders’ touches. He had 29 touches in the team’s two playoff wins, or one more than he had in his last six regular season games. He is the change-of-pace back good offenses crave.

Pacheco has averaged 68.5 rushing yards over his last 11 games, 50.5 seems like a safe number for him. I’m hesitant to rule on the NFL MVP, just three weeks removed from a high ankle sprain, which is typically a 4-to-8-week recovery time.

Picks: Hurts OVER, Gainwell OVER; Pacheco OVER



Receiving Yards:

Travis Kelce 80.5 A.J. Brown 70.5

Kadarius Toney 25.5 Jerick McKinnon 20.5

Quez Watkins 10.5 Kenny Gainwell 10.5

Analysis: I’m still trying to figure out how the Eagles plan to control Travis Kelce. No one else seems to be able to do so, especially in the postseason. Aside from that, none of the Chiefs’ WRs have impressed me very much this season. Smith-Schuster is a #2 receiver asked to be a #1, and it’s not really working. He’s had three catches or fewer in 8-of-10.

As for the Eagles, Smith has seemed to be the more consistent performer over Brown in recent weeks. Not to say Sunday won’t be different, but Smith is not seeing the best CB on every team, and the Eagles have been able to exploit that.

Picks: Smith OVER, Goedert OVER; Kelce OVER, Smith-Schuster UNDER, McKinnon OVER



Anytime TD:

Travis Kelce -130 Jalen Hurts -115

A.J. Brown +120 Miles Sanders +120

Isiah Pacheco +130 DeVonta Smith +160

Dallas Goedert +170 Jerick McKinnon +170

Kadarius Toney +210 JuJu Smith-Schuster +225

Marquez Valdes-Scantling +270 Kenny Gainwell +290

Clyde Edwards-Helaire +320 Patrick Mahomes +500

Analysis: The connection between Mahomes and Kelce, especially in the red zone, is unlike anything football fans have ever seen. They’re like twins who finish each other’s sentences, except on a football field. Kelce knows exactly where to find a hole in the defense, and Mahomes puts the ball right where he needs it.

As for the Eagles, I like both Brown and Smith to find the end zone in this one. The two WRs led the team in red zone targets with 16 and 12, respectively.

Picks: Kelce, Brown, Smith

