Super Bowl LVII: 5 lessons Commanders can learn from Chiefs and Eagles

Super Bowl LVII is in the books as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles to win their second championship in the last four seasons.

That also means the 2022 NFL season is officially in the rearview mirror. From this point forward, every NFL fan base has new hope about the following season, which kicks off when the new league year begins in March.

But before we look ahead, let’s look back at the two Super Bowl teams. What can a team like the Washington Commanders learn from the Chiefs and Eagles? Washington knows all about Philadelphia, playing them twice every year. After all, it was the Commanders who handed the Eagles their first loss of the 2022 season on Monday night in Week 10.

Even though Washington upset Philadelphia in 2022, they remain a few steps behind the Eagles in the NFC East. What can the Commanders do to narrow the gap? What can Washington learn from the Chiefs? No, finding a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes doesn’t count; otherwise, every team would have one.

Here are five lessons the Commanders can learn from the Chiefs and Eagles.

Stability

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, left, and Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The Washington Commanders are supposedly for sale. The timing of that sale is what’s in question, but either way, there is hope for Washington fans after almost 24 years of the Dan Snyder era. Finally, for Washington, there is a chance for stability, which begins at the top.

Let’s look at the two Super Bowl teams. First, the Chiefs. Owner Clark Hunt’s father, Lamar, founded the Chiefs, and when he died, Clark Hunt took over. Hunt hired head coach Andy Reid in 2013. While the Chiefs employ a “coach-centric” model that Washington currently uses, that’s where the comparisons end.

Eagles owner Jeffery Lurie bought the Eagles in 1994. He hired general manager Howie Roseman in 2000 as a front office intern. Roseman worked his way up the organization and was named general manager in 2010. While he was demoted in favor of head coach Chip Kelly in 2015, Lurie put Roseman back in charge. Before Reid’s time with the Chiefs, he was Lurie’s head coach in Philadelphia for 14 seasons.

Both of these organizations are stable. That’s the model. Washington has a long way to go, but it starts with the new owner.

Build the trenches

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) waits for the snap from center Tyler Larsen (69) vs. Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

It starts up front. No team in the NFL is built better in the trenches than the Eagles. The Chiefs have an excellent offensive line, too, and an underrated defensive line led by star defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Philadelphia’s offensive line is the best in the NFL. The Eagles are dominant up front, protecting quarterback Jalen Hurts and opening holes for the running game. Meanwhile, on defense, Philly’s defensive line is deep.

Washington is off to a good start here. The Commanders have a talented defensive line, arguably as good as anyone, but are still waiting on defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat to take another step as pass rushers. Defensive tackle Daron Payne is also a free agent. Washington would like to keep Payne, and eventually one of Sweat and Young moving forward. This offseason, it is all about rebuilding the offensive line in both free agency and the 2023 NFL draft.

Cater offense to your QB

Sam Howell #14 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Ron Rivera has said Sam Howell is the plan at quarterback for Washington in 2023. If that’s the case, whoever Rivera hires as the offensive coordinator should come in with the mindset of catering an offense around Howell’s skills. That’s what Philadelphia has done with Jalen Hurts, and Hurts is thriving. That’s not a knock on Hurts. It’s good coaching and an excellent, coachable player.

Now, no one knows if Howell is the future or not. The odds are stacked against him. However, Howell has talent. Go back and watch him at North Carolina. He is an excellent thrower, has big-time arm strength, and is an underrated runner. UNC featured plenty of RPOs, something the Eagles do better than anyone. The next coach should do the same and maximize Howell’s strengths. If you are committing to a player, you commit all the way. That’s a strategy Washington has struggled with over the years.

Upgrade the linebacker position

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) tackles Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1). Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret the Commanders’ linebackers have struggled in recent years. Outside of drafting Jamin Davis in the first round in 2021, Washington hasn’t spent a lot of resources on the position. That’s surprising, considering Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio are both former NFL linebackers.

If Washington is to take another step defensively, it needs to add another play-making linebacker. The Chiefs and Eagles don’t have stars at linebackers, but both have multiple good players at the position. Kansas City’s Nick Bolton stood out in the Super Bowl. He was always around the football and made one game-changing play and almost made another. T.J. Edwards of the Eagles is another good linebacker.

The Commanders need to find a standout linebacker to pair with Davis as he continues to grow.

Hire a strong offensive mind

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Both Super Bowl head coaches are offensive coaches. Andy Reid is the best coach in the NFL. No disrespect to current head coach Ron Rivera, but Washington’s next owner’s first move should be to hire a strong offensive mind as head coach. That’s the formula in today’s NFL. If you hire a defensive-minded head coach and you have offensive success, other teams are always looking to hire your guys away.

Let’s just stick with 2023. Rivera will be hiring a new offensive coordinator, likely this week, and his reported top choice is Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Bieniemy is a respected coach, and that would be a coup for Rivera to land him in what is shaping up to be a critical year for him. However, if the Commanders end up with Ken Zampese or Pat Shurmur as offensive coordinator in 2023, the clock will be ticking on 2024 and the new owner’s first big hire.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire