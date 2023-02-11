Super Bowl LVII: 4 Eagles free agents the Rams could consider signing

The Los Angeles Rams will be scouring the free-agent market this offseason in an attempt to round out their roster, which is made up of star players at the top but not much depth behind them.

With the Philadelphia Eagles playing in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, we identified four pending free agents who could interest the Rams this offseason – including a Robert Quinn reunion.

OLB Robert Quinn

Could the Rams consider a reunion with Quinn, whose role has been minimal with the Eagles? He’s had a quiet 2022 season, recording zero sacks with the Eagles and only one with the Bears, but he had 18.5 sacks in 2021, so the production was there not long ago.

He’d be a low-cost pass rusher for Los Angeles this offseason, assuming he wants to continue playing. Pairing him with Aaron Donald again would be fun and it could also spark a pass rush that needs help on the edge.

G Isaac Seumalo

Seumalo missed significant time in 2020 and 2021, but he played all 17 regular-season games this year and performed at a high level. He had a pass-blocking grade of 78.6 and a run blocking grade of 67.6, doing a nice job at left guard for the Eagles. He allowed just one sack all season and just 22 total pressures, locking down the interior of the offensive line.

His injury history will limit his next contract a bit but that could benefit the Rams if they’re interested in adding help at guard with David Edwards hitting free agency.

S Marcus Epps

Epps would be a backup plan at safety if the Rams don’t re-sign Nick Scott or Taylor Rapp and they can’t find better options in free agency. He played every game this season and logged more than 1,100 snaps, but he struggled in coverage, earning a grade of 46.4 in that department, per PFF. He is an excellent run defender though (79.9 grade), which would help the Rams if they were to line him up in the slot or the box.

QB Gardner Minshew

Backup quarterback should be a priority for the Rams in the offseason and Minshew offers some good upside and experience at that position. Baker Mayfield is a free agent and John Wolford hasn’t shown enough to lock him in as the No. 2 option. Minshew has at least started games in the NFL and would fit nicely in Sean McVay’s offense. He obviously won’t be playing on Sunday but he’s a name to watch this spring.

