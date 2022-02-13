Super Bowl LVI: How to watch, follow Matthew Stafford, LA Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Super Bowl LVI is here. Wondering how to watch and follow Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals?

Wonder no longer. Whether you're an LA or Cincy fan — or one of many Detroit Lions fans rooting on Matthew Stafford — looking for Super Bowl info, the Free Press has you covered.

BIRKETT'S SCOUTING REPORT: Prediction for Rams vs. Bengals

MONARREZ: Lions fans shouldn't root for Matthew Stafford in Super Bowl. Here's why

BY THE NUMBERS: Why Matthew Stafford has Super Bowl edge over Joe Burrow — in regular-season experience

Kickoff for Super Bowl 56 is set for 6:30 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The game will be broadcast on NBC and the Peacock streaming service. The Rams play their regular-season games at SoFi, marking the second consecutive Super Bowl that the host site, which is decided years in advance, was also the home field for one of the conference champions. (The Bengals, though, are the official home team, though, with first choice of uniforms.) The Tampa Bay Buccanneers won last year's title at Raymond James Stadium in the first Super Bowl that ever featured a true home team.

The Bengals and Rams are led by former No. 1 pick quarterbacks making their Super Bowl debut. Stafford, acquired after 12 years with the Lions, has led LA to the title game in his first season with the team. He threw for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns in the regular season and added 905 yards and six touchdowns in three playoff games. He is supported by NFL Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp (170 catches for 2,333 yards and 20 touchdowns in 20 regular-season and playoff games combined this season) and former All-Pro Odell Beckham Jr. (six touchdowns and 541 yards in 11 games, including playoffs, since joining the Rams).

Joe Burrow, a former LSU standout, was the No. 1 pick in 2021 and missed six games that season with an ACL injury. His incredible sophomore season (4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns) while leading the Bengals to a division title influenced sports writers naming Burrow the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. He will be looking today toward star rookie wideout Ja'Marr Chase and steady veterans Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins.

Story continues

Star rushers dot both defensive lines — with Aaron Donald and Von Miller for the Rams and Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard for the Bengals — and both teams like to establish the run. So, even though the quarterback headlines each offense, expect both teams to lean on their run games featuring the Rams' Cam Akers, Sony Michel and newly activated Darrell Henderson and the Bengals' Joe Mixon, Samaj Perine and, possibly, former Michigan back Chris Evans .

[ The Free Press has started a new digital subscription model. Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive content. ]

Live updates and information about Sunday's game are below:

How to watch Super Bowl XVI: Bengals (13-7) vs. Rams (14-5)

When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

TV: NBC; Peacock streaming service.

Line: Rams by 4.

• Box score

Live updates

JavaScript is not available.

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check them out on Twitter.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Super Bowl 56: How to watch LA Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals