Super Bowl LVI: How to watch, listen, stream Rams vs. Bengals
The final game of the 2021 NFL season is here. The Los Angeles Rams will be taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.
Game Information
Who: Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
When: Sunday, Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: SoFi Stadium — Los Angeles, CA
How To Watch
Channel: NBC (national)
Broadcast: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Chris Collinsworth (color analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline), Kathryn Tappen (sideline), Terry McAulay (rules analyst)
How To Stream
fuboTV (try it free)
How To Listen
Super Bowl Radio — Channel 104
Sirius XM Radio — Channel 88
Sirius XM Radio (Bengals) — Channel 85 (XM App 225)
Sirius XM Radio (Rams) — Channel 82 (XM App 226)
Westwood One
Super Bowl Sites
