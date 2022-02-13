Super Bowl LVI: How to watch, listen, stream Rams vs. Bengals

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
The final game of the 2021 NFL season is here. The Los Angeles Rams will be taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

Game Information

Who: Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
When: Sunday, Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: SoFi Stadium — Los Angeles, CA

How To Watch

Channel: NBC (national)
Broadcast: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Chris Collinsworth (color analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline), Kathryn Tappen (sideline), Terry McAulay (rules analyst)

How To Stream

fuboTV (try it free)

How To Listen

Super Bowl Radio — Channel 104
Sirius XM Radio — Channel 88
Sirius XM Radio (Bengals) — Channel 85 (XM App 225)
Sirius XM Radio (Rams) — Channel 82 (XM App 226)
Westwood One

Super Bowl Sites

Rams Wire
Bengals Wire

