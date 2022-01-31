Super Bowl LVI storylines: Stafford vs. Burrow

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab look at the two quarterbacks dueling in Super Bowl LVI. What will be the major storylines that follow them through the game? Will Matthew Stafford exorcise his Detroit demons? Is Joe Burrow ready to take on the mantle of best young QB in the league and possible Tom Brady successor?

Hear the full conversation on You Pod to Win the Game. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

CHARLES ROBINSON: Superbowl is always about quarterbacks anyway, so what it's going to end up being is, it's going to be the whole Matt Stafford redemption tour. It's going to be like, two weeks of Stafford being in Detroit and this is all he ever wanted was to play in these big games and he wanted the stage. And they're going to go through that whole thing. And I'm sure they'll go through his relationship with his wife Kelly, and the roller coaster that they had been on the last couple of years and all that.

And then, I think for Burrow, they'll tell the whole Burrow story. I think there will be a lot of is this kind of like the next Tom Brady? Hes got-- you talk about the magnetism of his personality. He reminds me a lot of Lamar Jackson, to be honest with you. He's like Lamar the way that teammates buy into Lamar and the way that Lamar interacts with everybody around him.

They are two of the most genuine young quarterbacks you will probably ever lay your eyes on at this stage in their careers. In terms of, they just say what they're thinking, they're honest about everything, they're both wildly talented it's going to be really fun to kind of watch this. And we'll figure out what the know all the other smaller stories are obviously, as we move on.

FRANK SCHWAB: That's great. I mean, we could do this all night, but one other story is-- I didn't even really stop to think about this, but the people of Detroit rooting for the Rams now. I think that's kind of cool that a lot of people in that-- I guess, from what I've heard from people whatever, so many Lions fans have been like, we want Matthew to get this. And I think that speaks to what Matthew did in that community and for that franchise, and that they can kind of rally around this.

And it sucks honestly, to be a Lions fan probably saying this guy goes to the Rams first year, he makes it. We couldn't get one playoff win with this guy. But at the same time, cool for them to root for him. And again, I honestly, would have liked to have seen Mahomes in another Super Bowl just because I do think he's on a different echelon than most guys. But hey, they didn't get it done. And now we get some new blood.

CHARLES ROBINSON: And I'll say this for Detroit fans, it is in them to kind of take the blame off if like a player has to go a field to accomplish-- I live in Houston, I remember when Verlander was part of that World Series team and how happy Detroit fans were to see Verlander finally be able to go and win a World Series. And kind of became de facto Astros fans because they really wanted to see him do it. So yeah, it's kind of a cool angle.