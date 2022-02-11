Super Bowl LVI: Staff Predictions

Football season draws to an official close on Sunday as Super Bowl LVI takes place between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. The star quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow get the attention but a Notre Dame player will be on each roster and whoever wins will become the 45th former Fighting Irish football player to win a Super Bowl title.

Will it be Khalid Kareem and the Bengals or Ben Skowronek and the Rams who get that honor though?

Here is what the Fighting Irish Wire staff sees happening in Super Bowl LVI:

Geoffrey Clark:

In matchups like this with football’s biggest prize on the line, experience almost always wins out. Burrow has a bright future in the NFL, but I can’t see him turning into Joe Namath or Tom Brady for this game as much as I’d like to. Even going back to his losing days in Detroit, Stafford always has gotten the most out of his offensive weapons. While I’m not saying Burrow doesn’t do that already, someone has to give in the battle for the Lombardi Trophy, and Stafford just seems more likely to do that in crunch time. It sounds simple to boil it down to the two quarterbacks, but I see an even defensive battle brewing, so it ultimately comes down to the most important position on the field.

Prediction: Rams 32, Bengals 21

Jeff Feyerer:

I had pinpointed the Rams prior to the playoffs as perhaps the most dangerous team due to their prior Super Bowl experience, star power that remains healthy (often the most important thing this late in the season) and the substantial upgrade from Goff to Stafford. The Bengals road to the big game has been precarious as they’ve been teetering on the bring of elimination every week. Dumb decisions by the Raiders allowed them to escape. The Titans were one of the worst #1 seeds of the Wild-Card era, sacked Burrow nine times and the Bengals again barely escaped. The Chiefs went up 21-3 and then got bored (?) allowing the Bengals to get back into the game. I don’t see the Rams giving the Bengals the same opportunities. I expect the Rams front seven to dominate the game, allowing very little space for Joe Mixon and pressuring Joe Burrow all day. I don’t see the Bengals having an answer for Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. And I don’t see the Rams missing this opportunity, after going all in on acquiring Beckham, Stafford, Jalen Ramsey and Von Miller, to bring home the Super Bowl at home.

Prediction: Rams 27 Bengals 16

Nick Shepkowski:

We’ve all heard a ton in the last few weeks about how offensive lines aren’t as important anymore and the Bengals are sighted as the prime example. They’ve gotten this far with a leaky offensive line because they have a quarterback that is primed to be amongst the biggest stars in the league for the next decade but the Rams defensive front is the difference in this one that brings back memories of the Broncos over the Panthers in Super Bowl 50. One of Von Miller or Aaron Donald takes home the MVP in a dominating showing by the Rams defense.

Prediction: Rams 24, Bengals 13

