Super Bowl LVI: Staff picks and predictions for Rams vs. Bengals

Super Bowl LVI has finally arrived and with it comes a matchup between two teams that are pretty easy to root for.

On one side, we’ve got the Cincinnati Bengals. Led by second-year quarterback Joe Burrow, there is seemingly nothing he can’t do. From his knack for big plays to his cool demeanor, Burrow is the man right now. With his duo of rookie sensation Ja’Marr Chase and the severely underrated Tee Higgins, the Bengals have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.

On the other side is the Rams, playing in their home stadium. Matthew Stafford help lead this team to the big game in just one season after being traded from Detroit. The move paid off as he masters Sean McVay’s innovative offense. With the Offensive Player of the Year in wide receiver Cooper Kupp and a clone of Obelisk the Tormentor in Aaron Donald, the Rams are looking for redemption since their last trip in 2018.

The Rams enter this game as 3.5-point favorites, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Here’s how the Colts Wire staff sees the big game shaking out:

Kevin Hickey: Bengals 23, Rams 21

I’m going with my heart on this one. My mind says the Rams pass rush will be too much for the Bengals shoddy offensive line to handle but I’ve never been one to listen to my brain.

Burrow has shown that he can still lead an explosive offense even while being sacked for a record nine times in a playoff game. It will be no easy task, but he’ll find a way to get Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins involved while Tyler Boyd can be a sneaky option from the slot.

I do expect a few turnovers from both sides to keep this game close but it ends with an iconic photo of Burrow and his signature postgame cigar.

Cody Manning: Bengals 35, Rams 31

It’s Super Bowl Sunday! I believe we are set to have an explosive matchup in a back and forth battle between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. LA comes out hot since they’re comfortable in their home stadium and jump out to an early two-score lead. But Joe Burrow is his calm and collective way helps erase that gap before halftime. Both teams trade a couple of touchdowns in second half until the Rams tale a 31-28 lead with a couple of minutes to go before the end of regulation. Burrow once again matriculates the ball down the field utilizing all of his weapons until he finds Ja’Marr Chase in the back of the endzone to give the Bengals the 35-31 lead. Cincinnati is your new Super Bowl champ.

John Alfieri: Rams 27, Bengals 24

My mind tells me the Rams will win this game with ease, but my heart can’t count the Bengals out of this one. Despite not matching up well against any of their playoff opponents thus far, Cincinnati has overcome so many obstacles. Sadly, their luck runs out today.

Let’s focus on the trenches. The Bengals have a solid pass rush that won them a trip to Super Bowl 56 two weeks ago. Trey Hendrickson and the rest of that defensive line terrorized Patrick Mahomes in the second half. If Cincy wants to keep it close, they have to provide the same treatment to Matt Stafford.

The Rams pass rush will be the reason they come away with a win. Combine Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd and you have a mismatch against any team in the league. The Bengals offensive line is average across the board and will have to play a perfect game to give Joe Burrow the time to throw the ball down the field.

The Bengals will keep it close, but in the end L.A. will win by a field goal. Sean McVay will finally get his ring and many of the greats on the Rams will cement themselves in NFL history. One thing to note, the Bengals are not going away any time soon in the AFC.

