Super Bowl LVI Recap: Donald wrecks & Kupp drops MVP performance to bring Lombardi back to L.A.

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams made it two wins in a row for teams playing the Super Bowl in their home stadium. L.A. took home the Vince Lombardi trophy in Super Bowl LVI with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in a tense, defensively-minded game with many ups and downs for both teams.

Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab recap it all the morning after the game: from Odell Beckham, Jr.'s feared ACL tear, to the monstrous performances from Rams stars Aaron Donald & Cooper Kupp.

Charles & Frank also discuss Von Miller's legacy with a second Super Bowl ring, how Sean McVay could challenge Bill Belichick for championship wins, if the Bengals gave away the game, and of course, the super-memorable halftime show featuring Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem and others.

