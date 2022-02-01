Super Bowl LVI props released by BetMGM; here are the top 10 worth noting

Bettors have 12 days to chew on some Super Bowl LVI props.

BetMGM didn't waste time in releasing a big batch of player props for the championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. More will be added as the game gets closer, but it's worth a first look at 10 props that everyone will be curious about:

Joe Burrow first TD: +4000

We'll just throw some words about this prop in with ...

Matthew Stafford first TD: +6600

... because most seasons, the most-bet prop for the Super Bowl is a quarterback scoring the first touchdown. Two years ago that burned sportsbooks when Patrick Mahomes scored the first touchdown of Super Bowl LIV on a run. Mahomes was 21-to-1 to score first. That was a huge win for bettors. Even though Stafford hasn't had a touchdown run since 2016 and Burrow only had two this season, they'll both get some action. And the odds are fun.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has led his team to Super Bowl LVI. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Matthew Stafford passing yards: 279.5

The more traditional way to bet the quarterbacks is passing yards. There will be plenty of bets on the overs for both quarterbacks. Stafford averaged 287.4 yards per game in the regular season. The Bengals defense might be underrated but it won't dissuade bettors from believing Stafford will have a big game.

Joe Burrow passing yards: 276.5

Burrow averaged more yards per game than Stafford in the regular season. He averaged 288.2 throwing to a remarkable set of receivers. The Rams defense won't be an easy matchup though.

For weeks, Beckham's yardage total was pretty low. It has bumped up the past couple games, but 64.5 isn't too much. Beckham had more than 100 yards in the NFC championship game. Cooper Kupp is the Rams' best receiver but Beckham has become a huge part of the offense.

Cooper Kupp receiving yards: 102.5

This might be a Super Bowl record. It's hard to bet the over on any receiver to get more than 102.5 yards, but Kupp is having a season for the ages. Let's say it would be a nervous evening if you bet the under.

Story continues

Cooper Kupp Super Bowl MVP: +600

Super Bowl MVP odds have been up a while, but now that we know the matchup it's interesting to take another look. The quarterbacks are the favorites of course (Stafford is +115 and Burrow is +210), but Kupp is an intriguing third favorite at those odds. It's always tough for a receiver to win because if he puts up a big game so does the quarterback, but Kupp has more than enough juice to get voters' attention if he has another big game.

Ja'Marr Chase to score and the Bengals to win: +240

Combination bets like these — they're listed under "wincast" on BetMGM — are always popular for the Super Bowl. If you like the Bengals to win, getting a little more juice with Chase to score is tempting. If the Bengals pull off the upset, it's likely correlated with Chase having a big game.

First scoring play, safety: +4000

When Tom Brady had an intentional grounding in the end zone in XLVI, triggering a safety for the first score of the game, some bettors rejoiced. Bettors took a long shot on a safety being the first score and it paid off nicely in that game.

Will the game go to overtime? Yes: +900

Given how crazy this NFL postseason has been, why not an overtime game to finish it off?

There is a full menu of props at BetMGM. You have a little less than two weeks to decide.