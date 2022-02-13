Super Bowl LVI predictions from all 32 NFL Wire editors

The staff at Touchdown Wire made their picks for Super Bowl LVI. Now, it’s time for all 32 editors within the NFL Wires to predict Sunday’s winner between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

Will Joe Burrow and the Bengals complete a magical season and win the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy? Or will Sean McVay’s Rams finish the deal and win a title in their home city of Los Angeles?

Here’s how the NFL Wire editors are picking Super Bowl LVI:

Editors picking Bengals: 16

“The Rams’ biggest strength is terrifying and gets to go against the Bengals’ biggest weakness, the offensive line. Thing is, that hasn’t hurt the Bengals enough to lose yet, including a nine-sack showing in a win over the Titans. Some of the matchups favor the Rams, but we’ve seen this type of energy from an eventual Super Bowl winner before. Joe Burrow still hasn’t lost a playoff game in college or the pros and that isn’t changing now if he’s as calm and surgical as he’s been since mid-December.” — Chris Roling, Bengals Wire

“The Bengals have been counted out all season, and they’ve continued to deliver. I don’t see why that doesn’t continue on the game’s biggest stage. I’m rolling with Joe Burrow and his arsenal of weapons.” — Alyssa Barbieri, Bears Wire

“The Rams are clearly better on paper but they have a strong 2004 Lakers energy, so I’m picking the Cinderella team. Bengals 31, Rams 27. Jessie Bates for MVP.” — Tim Weaver, Seahawks Wire

“The Bengals have defensive playmakers that can create opportunities for the Joe Burrow-led offense. Kicker Evan McPherson can nail the clutch kicks, too. Should be a great, close game.” — Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

“Burrow has proved that even if you sack him a million times, it might not matter. Even if Ramsey matches Chase, Higgins and Boyd could have a field day. Stafford is great against the blitz, but has struggled against the kinds of coverages the Bengals used to stop Mahomes in the second half against the Chiefs. Rams are desperate, but Bengals feel like the team of destiny in this one.” — Luke Easterling, Bucs Wire

“Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase were prepped for the big stage at LSU, and it’s showing. They have what it takes to beat the Rams, but the offensive line has to play better.” — James Johnson, Jaguars Wire

“I’m just here for the halftime show. King Kenny, Snoop, Marshall and Murry? Let’s go. That there’s a football game going on around the concert is a cool bonus.” — KD Drummond, Cowboys Wire

“Joe Burrow keeps getting compared to a young Tom Brady. Well, just like Brady, he’ll have a chance to knock off the Rams in the Super Bowl in his second NFL season. Unlike Brady, however, he’ll smoke a cigar after do so.” — Jordy McElroy, Vikings Wire

“How can you bet against Joe Burrow at this point?” — Bryan Manning, Washington Wire

“Joe Burrow is 6-0 in postseason games dating back to college. Proven winner.” — Gavino Borquez, Chargers Wire

“Odell Beckham Jr. helped destroy the Browns season but the Rams used to be the Cleveland Rams. The Bengals are AFC North rivals but if they win the Browns would have beaten the Super Bowl champs twice this season. Joe Burrow’s charity work for southeast Ohio pushes it ever so slightly Cincinnati’s way.” — Jared Mueller, Browns Wire

“Joe Burrow is playing amazing football, Cincinnati has more talent at receiver than Jalen Ramsey can contain, and the Bengals finally secure a Lombardi Trophy on the road out West.” — Glenn Erby, Eagles Wire

Editors picking Rams: 16

“This game boils down to the matchups in the trenches. The Chiefs weren’t very successful getting pressure on Bengals QB Joe Burrow, which is one of the reasons they’ll be on their couches this weekend. I suspect the Rams are better equipped to get some pressure on Burrow. Look back to the divisional round game against the Titans and you’ll see how ill-prepared the Cincinnati offensive line is to deal with a dominant defensive front. Guys like Aaron Donald and Von Miller could prove to be unblockable. Conversely, I think the Los Angeles offensive line matches up rather nicely with the Bengals defensive line, especially in the run game.” — Charles Goldman, Chiefs Wire

“Games are won in the trenches, and the Rams have a clear edge in that department. As long as they can apply pressure to Burrow, they’ll win this game.” — Cameron DaSilva, Rams Wire

“Two high-powered offenses go at it but the Rams edge on defense carries the day and gets them the win.” — Curt Popejoy, Steelers Wire

“Heart says Bengals, head says Rams. I think the Rams defensive line could control the game, and Matthew Stafford is playing at a really high level. Joe Burrow and the Bengals are a great story, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the Rams win comfortably.” — Zach Kruse, Packers Wire

“Von Miller’s going to record 2.5 sacks again and take home MVP, marking the first time a defender has ever won Super Bowl MVP two times in his career.” — Jon Heath, Broncos Wire

“Matthew Stafford waited 12 years for a chance at meaningful football and Sean McVay acquired him to get over the hump. I think the Rams finish the deal and spoil the Bengals’ improbable run.” — Matt Urben, Falcons Wire

“The Rams are the bridesmaid of the NFL while the Bengals are just happy to be a plus-1. Sean McVay won’t let a world championship get away this time.” — Mark Lane, Texans Wire

“The Bengals are incredibly likable but the Rams are just … better.” — Henry McKenna, Patriots Wire

“Feels a lot like last year’s Super Bowl. Plenty of awesome playmakers on that field, but the play in the trenches is much stronger on the Rams’ side of things.” — Nick Wojton, Bills Wire

“Odell Beckham Jr. over Eli Apple for the game-winner.” — Dan Benton, Giants Wire

“The Bengals are not winning a Super Bowl before the Cardinals. The Rams have overcome their in-season inconsistencies to show how dominant they can be in the postseason. That will show on Sunday.” — Jess Root, Cards Wire

