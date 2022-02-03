Super Bowl LVI: The Player to Watch
The Super Bowl LVI airs Sunday, Feb. 13 on NBC.
The Super Bowl LVI airs Sunday, Feb. 13 on NBC.
Get more immersive, room-filling sound to bring you closer to the action with these top-rated soundbars online
Super Bowl LVI is your best chance for seeing the next teaser trailer for Doctor Strange 2. Of note, the first teaser was the Multiverse of Madness clip that ran as a second post-credits scene after Spider-Man: No Way Home. That’s because Disney uses the Super Bowl to tease various Marvel attractions every year. Therefore, … The post Doctor Strange 2 Super Bowl trailer’s best surprises might’ve leaked appeared first on BGR.
Detroit Lions secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant is using the Senior Bowl as an opportunity to prepare for a potential role as defensive coordinator.
Without their leading scorer and rebounder, the Cardinals got across-the-board contributions in a hard-fought loss.
New data found by researching one of the most extreme exoplanets we know of could help us understand the complex atmospheric layers of others, including Earth-like planets. According to a media release, a group of researchers has peered into the atmosphere of one of the most extreme planets. This exoplanet in question is WASP-189b. Researchers … The post The atmosphere of this uninhabitable exoplanet is eerily similar to Earth appeared first on BGR.
Beijings meal operations are right out of a sci-fi movie. Robots hang from the ceiling, replacing human servers, to avoid person-to-person contact during the 2022 Winter Games.
There is no shortage of true-crime documentaries on Netflix and beyond, but "The Tinder Swindler" sounds more like a fiction movie than a documentary. The documentary tells the story of Shimon Hayut, an Israeli con man who used Tinder to meet his marks and gain their trust in order to con them out of thousands of dollars.
Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson star as astronauts tasked with saving the world after the Moon is knocked out of Earth's orbit. The only issue? They apparently can't save the out-of-this-world dialogue, according to critics.
A growing number of musicians have recently announced they are removing their music from Spotify over COVID-19 misinformation on Joe Rogan's podcast. Driving the news: They join Neil Young, who last week became the first high-profile artist to boycott Spotify because of content moderation issues.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe artists boycotting Spotify include: 1. Neil Young“I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake
Here’s a look at the four football players Kansas State added on signing day, and the one position where the Wildcats still need reinforcements.
Jimmy Garoppolo likely will have a number of suitors this offseason, and PointsBet examines where he could end up in a 49ers trade.
According to our Ted Johnson, Patriots owner Robert Kraft was incensed that Tom Brady failed to mention New England in his initial NFL retirement announcement Tuesday morning.
Eagles legend and Super Bowl champion Nick Foles has a peculiarly strong connection to Tom Brady's career, and his final message to the GOAT was worth the wait. By Adam Hermann
Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL and several other teams concerning hiring practices went public on Tuesday, which is also when Flores interviewed for the Saints’ head coaching vacancy. Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis confirmed the interview took place in a media session at the Senior Bowl on Wednesday and he [more]
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo likely played his final game as a member of the 49ers on Sunday In the NFC Championship Game.
Has Jimmy Garoppolo thrown his final pass for the 49ers? It sure seems so after listening to his season-end press conference.
Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores alleges Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss during the 2019 season in order to ensure the team would wind up with the first overall pick and former Browns coach Hue Jackson made similar allegations in response to Flores’ lawsuit going public on Tuesday. Jackson responded to a [more]
Eric Weddle was out of football for nearly two years before he signed with the Rams ahead of the playoffs, but there wasn’t any rust getting in the way of his return to a prominent role in the team’s defense. Weddle went from playing 19 defensive snaps against the Cardinals to playing 61 in the [more]
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick penned a thoughtful statement on his longtime quarterback Tom Brady's retirement from the NFL.
If you were expecting a flowery, syrupy retrospective on Tom Brady’s career, now that the QB is officially retiring, you came to the wrong place.