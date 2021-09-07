Super Bowl LVI picks: Can Bucs go back-to-back?
Peter King and Mike Florio explain their predictions for Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.
Peter King believes the biggest storyline this NFL season will be how Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence will perform as rookie quarterbacks.
In this week's Football Morning in America column, Peter King makes his picks for the 2021-22 NFL season, playoffs, Super Bowl LVI and awards.
The Broncos had to start emergency quarterback Kendall Hinton last season in a horrible loss, because their other quarterbacks got cute with COVID protocols.
The Cardinals have some of the longest odds to win the Super Bowl but they are the best long-shot team to bet on this year.
The Buccaneers return their starting lineup in their Super Bowl defense, but several playoff teams will be looking to take the defending champs down.
Some teams (like the Chargers and Rams) have opted to have eight captains. The Steelers are keeping it simple. They have three captains. One on offense, one on defense, and one on special teams. The captains are quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, defensive lineman Cam Heyward, and fullback Derek Watt, the special-teams captain. Roethlisberger, who took several [more]
With the start of the season less than a week away, Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt is still declining to practice. Watt has been sitting out practice since the start of training camp because he wants a new contract, the Steelers haven’t given him one, and he doesn’t want to risk an injury until he [more]
Here's hoping Cam Newton gets vaccinated and lands with a team where he can compete for a starting job.
