Super Bowl LVI officiating crew is set

Barry Werner

Ron Torbert has gotten the big call for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.

Torbert will be the referee for the game.

The rest of the crew was announced by the NFL on Tuesday and can be seen in the tweet below.

These are the officials with previous Super Bowl experience.

DJ

Derick Bowers

XLIII

LJ

Carl Johnson

XLII, LIV

FJ

Rick Patterson

XXXVII, XXXIX

BJ

Scott Helverson

XLII, XLV

