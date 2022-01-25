Super Bowl LVI officiating crew is set
Ron Torbert has gotten the big call for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.
Torbert will be the referee for the game.
The rest of the crew was announced by the NFL on Tuesday and can be seen in the tweet below.
Ron Torbert will be the referee for #SBLVI: https://t.co/MUZObRkLLN. pic.twitter.com/HdmSuuPzBs
— NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) January 25, 2022
These are the officials with previous Super Bowl experience.
DJ
Derick Bowers
XLIII
LJ
Carl Johnson
XLII, LIV
FJ
Rick Patterson
XXXVII, XXXIX
BJ
Scott Helverson
XLII, XLV