Super Bowl LVI: The official Touchdown Wire predictions

Super Bowl LVI is nearly upon us. Doug Farrar, Laurie Fitzpatrick and Mark Schofield have watched all the film humanly possible, the game has been broken down from every potential angle, and it is time to our experts to plant their flags.

Here are the official Touchdown Wire predictions for Super Bowl LVI. From key matchups, the battle on the ground, how each team can win, who will win, and more.

Do we see Jalen Ramsey versus Ja’Marr Chase?

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Doug: I think the Rams had better put Ramsey on Chase as much as possible. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has generally shied away from having his best defensive back follow opponents’ best receivers, and Ramsey has played all over the field as a result. Chase presents a different challenge, especially on those boundary fades the Bengals are so good with, because Chase can just Bigfoot most cornerbacks out of the way on the boundary. If the Rams trot out any combination of DBs on Chase, the unfortunate drop in efficiency from Ramsey to those other players will have Chase owning the deed to SoFi Stadium by halftime. Only Ramsey has the size, technique, and aggressiveness to make it a fair fight with the Bengals’ best receiver. As far as who wins? If it’s a tie, the Rams win. They can’t let Chase go off.

Laurie: Jalen Ramsey is not known to follow receivers. He fits perfectly in the nickel slot where he can use all his attributes, like his physicality at the line of scrimmage and his downfield coverage. However, he also understands the situation just like he did during the divisional round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he switched to following Mike Evans in the third quarter of the game. If Ja’Marr Chase is not contained early on, Ramsey will be the guy to put a stop to the Bengals number one receiver.

Mark: A few seasons ago, when the New England Patriots faced the Philadelphia Eagles in the regular season, Bill Belichick knew that the most dangerous weapon in the Eagles’ passing game was Zach Ertz. So on critical situations and then late in the game, Belichick took Stephon Gilmore — who would go on to be named Defensive Player of the Year — and put him in man coverage situations on Ertz. Third downs early in the game, and then down the stretch when the Eagles were trying to mount a comeback late. I think we see something similar from Morris. The last thing you want to do is get Cincinnati into a third-and-long and give up a back-shoulder ball from Joe Burrow to Chase, and Ramsey’s physical style of play can help neutralize those routes.

As far as who wins in this matchup? It just takes one big play to change a game, and that might be all Chase and Burrow need.

Do we see Mike Hilton versus Cooper Kupp?

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Doug: Absolutely, and this is the key battle on the other side. Kupp is the game’s most prolific slot receiver in the NFL this season by a preposterous margin, and while Hilton was a good slot defender in the regular season, he’s upped his game in the playoffs, allowing just six slot catches on 13 targets for 58 yards, 26 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, and an opponent passer rating of 59.1. Kupp will absolutely get his catches from his seemingly endless array of option routes, but if HIlton can limit the damage, that reduces the primary component in Sean McVay’s passing game.

Laurie has written well about this particular matchup, so I’ll defer to her.

Laurie: Mike Hilton might be the only nickel corner in the league who can contain Cooper Kupp besides Kupp’s own teammate, Jalen Ramsey. We all know that Kupp has a better quarterback now then when these two faced off in 2019, but Hilton’s physicality is what shut the triple crown winner, not necessarily the throws from the quarterback. Hilton will not be able to completely take Kupp out of the game, as he will get some catches, but Stafford will have to be perfect in order to do so. Hilton wins this battle only when Kupp is lined up in the slot.

Mark: Laurie’s great piece might be all you need here, but I do think we see this matchup. Kupp is so dangerous this year out of the slot, as 13 of his 16 touchdown receptions this season have come with him in that alignment, per Sports Info Solutions. When the Bengals use their drop-eight coverages, you might see more bracket or cone coverages against Kupp, but for the most part I’m expecting this matchup. Interestingly enough, for both Burrow and Matthew Stafford, the way to “win” these matchups might be to follow the lesson from the 1980s classic ‘Wargames.’

The only way to win is not to play. Instead of forcing throws into Kupp or Chase, work the other concepts.

Does either team crack 100 total rushing yards?

(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Doug: Both. The Bengals need to get Joe Mixon involved as they did in the AFC Championship game, when Mixon ran 21 times for 88 yards. What they need to do less is be so predictable about it, as 16 of Mixon’s rushes came on first down. But Mixon is just as important to that offense as anyone else, and were it not for Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, we’d be talking a lot more about Mixon’s effect on this team. When he’s on, Mixon is as efficient as Derrick Henry or Jonathan Taylor or anybody else in the league.

As for the Rams, they’re going to see a lot of light boxes from Lou Anarumo’s defense, and Sony Michel has been pretty good against five or fewer in the box. Sean McVay will have to force Lou Anarumo out of those looks with his power run game.

Laurie: The Rams have a three-headed monster in the backfield with Cam Akers who has the speed, Henderson in the trenches, and Sony Michel who is multidimensional. If any team cracks the 100-yard rushing mark it will likely be the Rams.

Mark: I’ll say neither team hits 100 yards rushing, unless we get a blowout and one of the offenses is just working the clock in the fourth quarter. The Rams’ running game has been a non-factor in the postseason, as they have posted a whopping -0.450 Expected Points Added per rushing attempt in the playoffs, worst of all the teams that made it to the postseason. And if you are Zac Taylor/Brian Callahan, running against Aaron Donald and company is not appetizing. I really think this game is won through the air.

Can the Bengals protect Joe Burrow?

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Doug: The Bengals’ offensive line can’t protect Joe Burrow. We know that. The Rams have the most talent of any defensive line Cincinnati has faced, and they align in old-school bear fronts to force one-on-ones along the front. They also blitz with extreme creativity. So, the protection will have to come from heavy personnel, using a screen game the Rams don’t generally defend very well, and setting things up for Burrow to get the ball out quickly – especially in Cincinnati’s explosive three-step passing game.

Laurie: No. When Aaron Donald and his crew step on the field on Sunday, we may see the most sacks in Super Bowl history. I believe Burrow will still make the throws he needs to make in order to keep this game reachable with some jumbo packages and tight-end chip blocks, but at the end of the day, it will be too much for this Bengals offensive line.

Mark: No, they probably cannot protect Burrow. But it probably will not matter. After all, during the regular season when Burrow was being pressured at the 12th-highest level among quarterbacks, he also posted an Adjusted Completion Percentage when pressured of 71.2%, fifth-best in the NFL. In the playoffs, while all this attention has been paid to whether the Cincinnati offensive line can protection him? His Adjusted Completion Percentage when pressured has been even better, jumping to 79.2% as charted by Pro Football Focus. In that game against the Titans, where he was sacked nine times? He managed an Adjusted Completion Percentage of 75.0%, above his season average.

The Rams are gonna get to him, but given what we have seen, Burrow will still find a way to make plays.

Can Matthew Stafford avoid falling into the Patrick Mahomes trap?

(Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports)

Doug: The Bengals almost certainly will rush three and four while dropping seven and eight as they did with Mahomes in the AFC Championship game, and it’s not a great matchup for Stafford at all. You blitz Stafford at your peril – he has 16 touchdowns and no interceptions against the blitz this season – but he can be had when he’s facing fewer pass-rushers and more coverage. He’s thrown two interceptions this season and has been pressured a lot against three pass-rushers this season, and that will continue here. Yes, the Rams are aware of it, but that doesn’t mean they can beat it. The Bengals drop too well and communicate too quickly for it to be an easy test to pass.

Laurie: The Bengals defense will certainly throw the book at Burrow when it comes to disguises and dropping seven and eight guys into coverage. I do believe that Sean McVay has prepared Matthew Stafford for the situations he may face but unfortunately, McVay won’t be the one out there, so I do believe Stafford will force at least one throw leading to an interception this Sunday.

Mark: I think Stafford is going to fare well against these coverages. The small sample size of Stafford against drop-eight coverage shows that he has thrown two interceptions, but one was on a tipped pass, the other was on a throw that went through Kupp’s hands. More concerning is a play he had against Indianapolis on a four verticals concept, where he held onto the ball and nearly threw a pick to a defensive lineman dropping off the line of scrimmage.

But the reason the Rams traded for Stafford in the first place — as I wrote the night the trade was first reported — comes down to one word: Decisiveness. The Rams lost a Super Bowl a few seasons ago when Jared Goff hesitated on arguably the game’s biggest play, leading to Jason McCourty preventing a touchdown throw to Brandin Cooks. Stafford is not one to hesitate, and the film this season against some drop-eight coverages backs that up. I think he will fair well against these looks on Sunday, but it might not be enough…

The Bengals win this game if?

(Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports)

Doug: Joe Burrow is able to create explosive plays in 2.5 seconds or less. Most teams don’t have a truly explosive quick game; the Bengals do. This season, Burrow has 17 completions in 38 attempts of 20 or more air yards off of three-step drops for 627 yards, 466 air yards, eight touchdowns, three interceptions, and a passer rating of 98.1. The Rams can’t be in a situation where they’re giving up those big plays off short drops where even their guys can’t pressure Burrow in time.

Laurie: Doug hits the nail on the head on this one. Joe Burrow must get the ball out quickly if the Bengals want a chance to win this game. Diving a little bit deeper into his explanation, the Bengals will have to get Joe Mixon the ball on the ground and in the flat. Screen passes and tunnel screens should be a big part of the early gameplan. This should open up the defense a little bit for Burrow to let it loose.

Mark: If Hilton limits the damage from Kupp, or at least forces Stafford to reset his feet and work to the other side of the field on passing plays, the Bengals can then use the expected numbers advantage they play with in the secondary to their benefit. If the slot cornerback can do that, the Bengals will be in good shape.

The Rams win this game if?

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

Doug: Sony Michel beats up the Bengals’ light fronts. Matthew Stafford isn’t going to suddenly get better against advanced spacing concepts, and Sean McVay isn’t a fantastic in-season or in-game adjuster, at least in a historical sense. So, when Lou Anarumo dials up all that crazy drop stuff, McVay has to understand that the focus is then to punish Cincinnati with the power run game. Now, that’s not automatic when you have D.J. Reader and B.J. Hill in your interior front as the Bengals do, but the Rams have to make it a problem to move everybody into space.

Laurie: These Rams defensive backs lock down the Bengals offense, more specifically if Jalen Ramsey gets an interception late in the game, I believe the Rams win this. Ramsey is not a guy who comes away with a ton of picks, this season he’s tied his career high (from 2017) with four. He is more of a lockdown corner than a guy with sticky hands, but he is certainly a momentum-changer. If he is able to get his hands on the ball, the Bengals will not be able to recover from the shift.

Mark: The Rams win this game if they win the battle in the middle of the field when Cincinnati has the football. Assuming we see Chase versus Ramsey, one of the things that the Bengals have done this season is isolate Chase to one side of the formation. The rookie WR has run per Sports Info Solutions 214 routes this season as a receiver isolated to one side of the field, which was fifth-most in the NFL. On those plays, he was targeted 59 times (sixth-most in the league) and caught 35 passes for 608 yards and five touchdowns. When Cincinnati does this, they hope that the defense shades a safety in his direction, giving the Bengals favorable numbers to the other side of the field. Of course, if the defense plays with single-high coverage, then Burrow can target his former LSU teammate on a one-on-one matchup.

But if Ramsey is put to that side, the Bengals and Burrow might be forced to the concept to the other side of the field, and routes that attack over the middle in three-receiver concepts. If the Rams can take those plays away…and linebacker Troy Reeder might need to have the game of his life in coverage, that will be huge for Los Angeles.

If the Bengals win Super Bowl LVI, this underrated player is a huge reason why:

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Doug: EDGE/Linebacker Sam Hubbard. Hubbard has a career-high 10.5 sacks this season, including three in the playoffs, and two of Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship game. He’s also got nine quarterback hits and 43 quarterback hurries this season, but that’s not his only value as Trey Hendrickson’s bookend. He can also play off-ball, as he frequently did as a spy against Mahomes,and when he’s a spy, he can also take off like a scalded dog to get to the quarterback. Not that Matthew Stafford needs a spy, but Hubbard is one of those glue guys who will show up in the most unexpected places at the worst possible time for the Rams.

Laurie: Tight end C.J. Uzomah. Uzomah has several career highs this season in, receiving yards, touchdowns, first downs and receptions. He averages a whopping 10.1 yards per reception on an average of only three receptions per game. According to PFF, Uzomah has a 99.4 receiving grade when targeted 20+ yards down field. This Sunday, if the Bengals win, he will make a huge play when it’s least expected and when matters most.

Mark: Thinking about that matchup in the middle of the field, I come to tight end C.J. Uzomah. On a lot of Cincinnati’s route concepts, such as Dancer, their four verticals out of a 3×1 look, Uzomah is the player attacking that area of the field. If he becomes a problem for the Rams, that gives the Bengals a huge chance to win this game.

If the Rams win Super Bowl LVI, this underrated player is a huge reason why:

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Doug: Slot defender David Long Jr. Let’s say the Rams decide to bracket Ja’Marr Chase AND Tee HIggins. When the Chiefs did that in the AFC CHampionship game, that’s when Joe Burrow started running on third down. Maybe Burrow needs more of a spy than Stafford does. In any event, Long can be that defender in the middle who can erase the short and intermediate stuff should Burrow decide to check it down. In the postseason, from the slot, Long has allowed six catches on 11 targets for 25 yards, seven yards after the catch, no touchdowns, one interception, and an opponent passer rating of 22.2. Just ridiculous numbers. He’s the Rams’ Mike Hilton, but perhaps even better.

Laurie: Nose tackle Greg Gaines is an underrated pass rusher where the offense is paying so much attention to Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd and Von Miller, that he very well may go off in the Super Bowl. Right now he has 4.5 sacks on the season and will likely have several one-on-ones with a potential to get some least expected pressure up front.

Mark: I’ll come back to my point earlier about Reeder in the middle of the field. If he can take away routes in that area, whether it is Uzomah on those safety-splitters or Tee Higgins on dig routes on Cincinnati’s Dagger concept, that plus Ramsey taking care of Chase is going to really limit what the Bengals can do in the passing game.

Who wins Super Bowl LVI?

Doug: I have the Bengals winning 27-24, probably with a late or overtime field goal from rookie kicker Evan McPherson. I could go, and have gone, into all kinds of reasons why, but in the end, I just think the Bengals will have more and better answers for Matthew Stafford than the Rams have for Joe Burrow.

Laurie: Rams win 34-27. The Bengals struggled early against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game and I believe the same happens against the Rams defense. Except this time, Joe Burrow will not be able to recover the deficit.

Mark: I have spent the past few days slowly talking myself into the Bengals in this game. Do the Rams have the pieces to win this game? Absolutely, and a Los Angeles win would not surprise me in the least. But seeing how the Bengals have put this run together, and seeing how well Burrow has fared against pressure this season, makes me think they will find a way to pull this out. I keep coming back to Burrow’s numbers when pressured this season, and this quote from Frank Herbert’s ‘Dune:’ The mind can go either direction under stress — toward positive or toward negative; on or off. Think of it as a spectrum whose extremes are unconsciousness at the negative end and hyperconsciousness at the positive end. The way the mind will lean under stress is strongly influenced by training.

Burrow has all the training he needs to handle the stress he will see Sunday night.

Who wins Super Bowl MVP?

jimmy-johnson-bengals-joe-burrow-elite-category

(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Doug: Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals. I think the Ramsey-Chase battle turns into a draw, and that leaves Higgins, who can do a lot of the same things Chase can do as a big receiver with speed, against Darious Williams and the Rams’ other outside/up top guys. In that situation, it’s possible that Higgins has one of those career statement games, where he gets a bunch of quick passes and a couple of haymakers, and makes so much happen after the catch.

Laurie: Aaron Donald. I think the Rams come away with the win and Donald will be a huge reason why. Donald switches techniques/locations on the line and can stunt any offensive lineman out of a play with his incredible athleticism for his size. I can see him surpassing the Super Bowl sack record of three and the Rams as a team might get the record as well with more than seven sacks.

Mark: Burrow. The ultimate chalk selection, but we all know these tend to go to quarterbacks.

