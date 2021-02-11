Super Bowl LVI odds update: Jags odds remain the lowest to win the big one
Coming off a 1-15 season that landed them the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, it shouldn’t be surprising that Vegas doesn’t think the Jaguars will be competing for a championship in 2021. In our odds preview for the Jags in January the Cardiac Cats had the lowest odds of all 32 teams to win Super Bowl LVI per BetMGM. With the season now over, their figure (+10000) and positioning remained the same, though there were changes in other places throughout the odds listings.
The Kansas City Chiefs, who lost to Tampa this year in the big game, are the favorites to win next year at +550, followed by Green Bay (+900) and the defending champion Buccaneers (+1000), who improved their previous odds (+1200).
The Jags are expected to use the first overall pick to select former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, one of the best quarterback prospects in recent memory. And though they hope Lawrence will be the guy to turn things around in Duval, the gambling community seems to think that improvement could be a slow burn.
Here are the full betting odds for all 32 teams.
2022 Super Bowl LVI odds
NFL Team
Super Bowl 56 Odds
Kansas City Chiefs
+550 (bet $100, win $550)
Green Bay Packers
+900
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
+1000
Baltimore Ravens
+1200
Buffalo Bills
+1200
Los Angeles Rams
+1200
San Francisco 49ers
+1400
New Orleans Saints
+1800
Seattle Seahawks
+2200
Cleveland Browns
+2500
Dallas Cowboys
+2500
Indianapolis Colts
+2500
Miami Dolphins
+2500
Tennessee Titans
+2500
Los Angeles Chargers
+3000
New England Patriots
+3000
Pittsburgh Steelers
+3000
Arizona Cardinals
+4000
Minnesota Vikings
+4000
Carolina Panthers
+5000
Chicago Bears
+5000
Las Vegas Raiders
+5000
Philadelphia Eagles
+5000
Atlanta Falcons
+6600
Denver Broncos
+6600
New York Giants
+6600
Washington Football Team
+6600
Cincinnati Bengals
+8000
Detroit Lions
+8000
Houston Texans
+8000
New York Jets
+8000
Jacksonville Jaguars
+10000
Chart via: SportsbookWire