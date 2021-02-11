Super Bowl LVI odds update: Jags odds remain the lowest to win the big one

Tyler Nettuno
·2 min read
Coming off a 1-15 season that landed them the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, it shouldn’t be surprising that Vegas doesn’t think the Jaguars will be competing for a championship in 2021. In our odds preview for the Jags in January the Cardiac Cats had the lowest odds of all 32 teams to win Super Bowl LVI per BetMGM. With the season now over, their figure (+10000) and positioning remained the same, though there were changes in other places throughout the odds listings.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who lost to Tampa this year in the big game, are the favorites to win next year at +550, followed by Green Bay (+900) and the defending champion Buccaneers (+1000), who improved their previous odds (+1200).

The Jags are expected to use the first overall pick to select former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, one of the best quarterback prospects in recent memory. And though they hope Lawrence will be the guy to turn things around in Duval, the gambling community seems to think that improvement could be a slow burn.

Here are the full betting odds for all 32 teams.

2022 Super Bowl LVI odds

NFL Team

Super Bowl 56 Odds

Kansas City Chiefs

+550 (bet $100, win $550)

Green Bay Packers

+900

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

+1000

Baltimore Ravens

+1200

Buffalo Bills

+1200

Los Angeles Rams

+1200

San Francisco 49ers

+1400

New Orleans Saints

+1800

Seattle Seahawks

+2200

Cleveland Browns

+2500

Dallas Cowboys

+2500

Indianapolis Colts

+2500

Miami Dolphins

+2500

Tennessee Titans

+2500

Los Angeles Chargers

+3000

New England Patriots

+3000

Pittsburgh Steelers

+3000

Arizona Cardinals

+4000

Minnesota Vikings

+4000

Carolina Panthers

+5000

Chicago Bears

+5000

Las Vegas Raiders

+5000

Philadelphia Eagles

+5000

Atlanta Falcons

+6600

Denver Broncos

+6600

New York Giants

+6600

Washington Football Team

+6600

Cincinnati Bengals

+8000

Detroit Lions

+8000

Houston Texans

+8000

New York Jets

+8000

Jacksonville Jaguars

+10000

Chart via: SportsbookWire

