Super Bowl LVI: Joe Burrow has a scary moment as he grabs his knee in pain

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow won the NFL's comeback player of the year award after returning from a brutal left knee injury.

In Super Bowl LVI, he was suddenly grabbing his right knee in pain. Luckily, it wasn't as bad as it looked.

Early in the fourth quarter, Rams outside linebacker Von Miller sacked Burrow on a third down. As Miller spun Burrow down, Burrow's right foot got pinned underneath him. Burrow immediately grabbed his right knee. NBC's broadcast showed him screaming in pain.

Burrow stayed down for a few seconds. When he came off the field he was limping badly.

Burrow came out for the Bengals' next drive. That was a relief to all Bengals fans.

Burrow is tough. His comeback is proof of that. He wasn't going to miss the majority of the fourth quarter in his first Super Bowl no matter how much pain he was in.