Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show: Get a First Look!
Pepsi teases a first look at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show with a cinematic trailer titled ’The Call.’
Investigators seek testimony from former first daughter, with panel increasingly focused on Donald Trump’s inner circle Ivanka Trump in 2020. The select committee chair, Bennie Thompson, said they would be ‘inviting some people to come and talk to us’. Photograph: Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters The House select committee investigating the Capitol attack is asking Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the former president, to appear for a voluntary deposition to answer questions about Donald Trump’s efforts to
Dylan Cozens (Buffalo Sabres) with a Goal vs. Dallas Stars, 01/20/2022
Arizona State's football program lands another offensive lineman in Penn State's Des Holmes which addresses an area of need for the Sun Devils.
As teams with coordinators who find themselves of interest for head-coaching vacancies elsewhere fret over losing talented and desirable employees, those teams have a device available to persuade an assistant to stay put for now and to elevate to the top job later. The NFL still allows teams to enter into a firm and binding [more]
Virginia Roberts Giuffre alleged she was coerced into sexual encounters with Prince Andrew in 2001 by Jeffrey Epstein and his longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Davie County Sheriff's Office at 336-751-6238, or email Sheriff@dcsonc.com.
Washington signed veteran corner D.J. Hayden to a reserve/future contract Wednesday.
Dry January is a popular New Year's resolution, where people give up booze for a month. But does it offer long-lasting health benefits? Here’s what to know.
The 2022 NFL Playoffs continue this weekend with just eight teams left in the Divisional Round. First, on Saturday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Tennesee Titans (4:30 p.m. ET) then at 8:15 p.m. it’s the San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. See below for the full 2022 NFL Divisional
Belichick marched into the Bills' locker room after last weekend's playoff game to deliver a message.
ESPN’s longtime draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has unveiled his first mock draft for the 2022 class.
Bengals fans aren't wanted at the playoff game this weekend!
The Pittsburgh Steelers have big shoes to fill with the expected retirement of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Dwayne Haskins may fill them.
In this 2022 NFL mock draft, there's a big surprise at the No. 1 overall pick
The Divisional Round announcer assignments are out for each of the 4 games
After the Buffalo Bills dominated the Patriots in the wild card round of the playoffs, New England coach Bill Belichick congratulated Josh Allen.
In his weekly news conference, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ seven-word answer revealed a lot about him.
Hall of Fame Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin was not impressed with what he saw from the Cowboys’ best players in Sunday’s postseason loss to the 49ers. Irvin said on the Stacking the Box podcast that whether it was his teams in the 1990s or the teams in the NFL this year, star players need [more]
Throughout the NFL season and playoffs, our staff across the USA TODAY NETWORK Atlantic Region makes picks for every game against the spread.