Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show: Get a First Look!

The Guardian

Investigators seek testimony from former first daughter, with panel increasingly focused on Donald Trump’s inner circle Ivanka Trump in 2020. The select committee chair, Bennie Thompson, said they would be ‘inviting some people to come and talk to us’. Photograph: Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters The House select committee investigating the Capitol attack is asking Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the former president, to appear for a voluntary deposition to answer questions about Donald Trump’s efforts to