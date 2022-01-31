Super Bowl LVI features rare matchup between QBs picked No. 1 overall

For just the second time in history, two No. 1 overall QBs will face off in the Super Bowl ⚔️ Which matchup will be better when all is said and done? pic.twitter.com/uMzVqmmRsA — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 31, 2022

When the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams face off in Super Bowl LVI, it will be a showdown between two franchise quarterbacks who have taken wildly different journeys to the biggest stage in professional sports.

Matthew Stafford languished for 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, making the playoffs just three times, and never winning a postseason game. After an offseason blockbuster trade, he now leads the Rams as just the second team in NFL history to play for the Lombardi Trophy in their home stadium.

Joe Burrow has taken the Bengals from the NFL’s worst record just two years ago to an AFC title, captaining one of the most impressive turnarounds the league has seen in recent years.

This matchup will also be just the second time in history that two quarterbacks who were selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft will face off in the Super Bowl.

In Super Bowl 50, Peyton Manning’s Denver Broncos beat Cam Newton’s Carolina Panthers in the only other matchup between top overall picks at quarterback in The Big Game.

