Super Bowl LVI will have the lowest-seeded Super Bowl matchup in history

Technically, Super Bowl LVI will feature the worst matchup in history.

Now that’s not to say that the game is going to be bad. Based on how Sunday’s conference championships — and the rest of the postseason — went, the game is bound to be plenty entertaining.

The game, however, will be the lowest-seeded Super Bowl matchup in history.

The Cincinnati Bengals, who entered the postseason as a No. 4 seed, knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs in a wild overtime battle in the AFC Championship game on Sunday to reach their third Super Bowl in franchise history.

The Los Angeles Rams, who also entered the postseason as a No. 4 seed, then beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship to reach the Super Bowl.

So the Super Bowl will feature two No. 4 seeds, which makes it the lowest-seeded Super Bowl matchup since playoff seeding began for Super Bowl X. Previously, if a team with a No. 4 seed or higher reached the Super Bowl, they played either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed from the other conference. That’s happened 14 times. There has never been a Super Bowl without a No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 seed.

Super Bowl XLV between the Packers and the Steelers in 2011 had a combined seed total of eight, though the Steelers were the No. 2 seed in that postseason.

This Super Bowl will also feature the most combined losses in the game’s history. The Bengals have lost seven times, and the Rams have lost five times, bringing the combined total to 12. Though there was an extra game in the regular season for the first time in league history, only two games have featured a combined loss total of 11 — the Rams-Steelers game at Super Bowl XIV in 1980 and the Cardinals-Steelers game at Super Bowl XLIII in 2009.

The Bengals and Rams will square off at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, and the Rams are listed as an early -3.5 point favorite on BetMGM.