Super Bowl LVI betting: Line moving Rams' way, but Bengals getting more bets early on

You might think with the early Super Bowl LVI line movement that most of the early wagers at BetMGM are on the Los Angeles Rams. That's not the case.

The Rams opened as 3.5-point favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals and that quickly moved to -4. Then the line moved again to -4.5. But BetMGM director of trading Jeff Stoneback said about 60 percent of the bets in the first few days were on the Bengals.

The Rams are favored and most casual bettors prefer favorites, but the Bengals are getting bettors' attention.

"I'm not surprised," Stoneback said about the Bengals getting the early bets. "I was surprised so many people were on the Bengals last week against the Chiefs. The Chiefs are a lot more public team than the Rams."

The reason the line is moving toward the Rams is that the bigger bets are on them. A "big six-figure" bet has already been made on the Rams, Stoneback said, and he said another customer has inquired about perhaps placing a six-figure bet on Los Angeles.

"If you throw that one bet out, the money on each team would be pretty much equal," Stoneback said.

Will there be another line move?

Unlike the regular season or even a non-Super Bowl playoff game, the early betting on a Super Bowl isn't predictive. Too much money comes in late to get a true read on how it will go.

Stoneback recalled that for Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears, most of the early money was on the Bears. But by kickoff, the books had a ton of Colts action. Two years ago, Stoneback said he was worried at how much early money came in on the San Francisco 49ers, but then in the final couple days before the Super Bowl the majority of money was on the Kansas City Chiefs.

There might be nothing to glean from the early bets being on the Bengals. Stoneback said if he had to predict he thinks the line might stick at 4.5, though he didn't have a great feel for it this soon before the game. In the betting world, 5 is considered a "dead number," because it's rare for an NFL game to be decided by exactly 5 points. A point spread of 4 is more important because plenty of games fall on that number, and it's bad for the sportsbooks if Super Bowl tickets push and bettors are refunded their bets without a winner or loser.

"I'm glad it got off the 4," Stoneback said.

For now the line sits at Rams -4.5, and the books will see how the betting goes before kickoff.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals are underdogs in Super Bowl LVI. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One notable bet on Cooper Kupp

BetMGM has put up a few props, with many more to come, but only one notable bet has come in on any prop. A sharp bettor took the over on Cooper Kupp receiving yards, Stoneback said. Kupp's total is set at 102.5, which is a huge number for a receiver, but Kupp is having a historic season.

The story for the first few days of Super Bowl betting has been the big bet on the Rams, the line move and the bets coming in on the Bengals. Almost all of the Super Bowl bets come in the two days before the game, so things will change. But right now, the public prefers the Bengals and their fun postseason run.

"The story has become the Bengals and Joe Burrow," Stoneback said. "That's in their minds."