Super Bowl LVI betting: Cooper Kupp a solid wager for MVP

The Los Angeles Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl in the exact matchup we all predicted in the preseason ... right? In a league where Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers dominate, we get Matthew Stafford and second-year quarterback Joe Burrow. But it's OK, I am pretty excited for some new blood. We are still more than a week away, however, player prop lines can move quickly. Here are two props I would consider buying now before the hype of this game reaches new levels.

All lines via BetMGM.

Cam Akers under 63.5 rushing yards (-115)

The Rams RB has not produced in the postseason, averaging 2.8 yards on 54 carries. Although Akers was injured in the first half of the NFC championship game, I expect Akers to still hit the field for the Super Bowl. In the last three games, Akers has hit below this total with his best yardage performance being in the wild-card game where he had 55 rushing yards against the Arizona Cardinals.

Too early to speculate?

RB Darrell Henderson Jr. was placed on injured reserve to close out the year but was designated to return before the divisional round of the playoffs. He has not yet been activated but there’s a chance that Henderson could return to the lineup. If he is activated, Henderson could be the go-to back as he averaged 57 yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry in just 12 games and accounted for five of the team's 10 total rushing scores in the regular season.

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has a legit shot at winning Super Bowl MVP. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

Cooper Kupp to win Super Bowl MVP (+600)

The Rams WR will be the most popular MVP wager outside of the two quarterbacks, and for good reason. During the regular season, Kupp led the league in targets (191), receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), receiving scores (16), and receiving yards per game (114.5). Kupp surpassed the 100-yard mark in 11 games during the regular season.

That production has carried over into the postseason, where Kupp has produced 142 and 183 receiving yards in back-to-back games, including four receiving scores in playoffs.

Kupp definitely has an opportunity to hit that mark once again as the Bengals defense ranks 26th in receptions allowed and 25th in yards allowed per game to opposing slot wide receivers.

In the Super Bowl’s 55-year history, the MVP award has been given to 47 different players — and to a quarterback 31 times. The three non-QBs to win the MVP over the last decade have been WR Julian Edelman (LIII), LB Von Miller (50), and LB Malcom Smith (XLVIII).

Long shot: Von Miller to win Super Bowl MVP (+5000)

I will likely end up with a Von Miller ticket. Aaron Donald (+1600) is absolutely one of the best for generating quarterback pressure, but the storyline of Miller being traded midseason from a losing Denver Broncos team to the Rams has me interested. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked 51 times in the regular season, 12 times in the postseason, and nine times against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC championship game.

There have only been a few players to win Super Bowl MVP multiple times, and all were quarterbacks, including Brady who has won five. However, if the Rams were to win this game, I can envision a scenario in which the pass rush gets major credit, and even with Donald in the lineup, perhaps it’s Miller who shines just a bit more.