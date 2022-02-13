Super Bowl LVI betting: Bettors loved Odell Beckham for first TD, and it paid off

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Odell Beckham Jr. was the most popular bet for first touchdown of the Super Bowl. One bettor put $10,000 on it at BetMGM.

Less than 10 minutes into the game, there were a lot of happy bettors.

Beckham hit the first touchdown prop, scoring on a 17-yard pass from Matthew Stafford with 6:22 left in the first quarter. Beckham was 10-to-1 odds at BetMGM to score the first touchdown of the Super Bowl.

First touchdown scorer is usually the most popular prop for the Super Bowl. And Beckham was the most popular pick leading up to the Super Bowl, followed by Cooper Kupp.

Beckham's first catch of the game was the first score of Super Bowl LVI, and the bettor who placed $10,000 on Beckham won $100,000.

OBJ AND THE RAMS FIND THE END ZONE FIRST 😤 #SuperBowlpic.twitter.com/gm6hPFRsCR — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 13, 2022

Los Angeles punted to start the game and then the Bengals threw incomplete on fourth down at midfield. That gave the Rams great field position. The Rams faced third down and Stafford threw it into the end zone to Beckham, who made a nice play on the ball and scored.

Beckham has been a key player for the Rams since they signed him, following his release from the Cleveland Browns. Bettors took note of Beckham's impact. And the ones who had him scoring first had a nice ticket to cash before the first quarter was even done.