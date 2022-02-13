Super Bowl LVI: 9 Georgia connections to watch Sunday

The final game of the NFL postseason kicks off tonight when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

While the Falcons are stuck watching the big game at home like the rest of us, there are a handful of players and coaches with connections to the state of Georgia. Here are nine to watch in tonight’s matchup.

Head coach Sean McVay - Rams

It may be hard to imagine, but little Sean McVay was once an all-state football player in Georgia. In fact, McVay beat out Calvin Johnson for Georgia High School Player of the Year in 2003. The Rams head coach went to Marist School in Brookhaven, Georgia.

Safety Ricardo Allen - Bengals

Former Falcons safety Ricardo Allen is looking to use 28-3 loss to Patriots as a teaching moment for his Bengals teammates. Atlanta released Allen last offseason after six seasons with the team.

QB Matthew Stafford - Rams

Matt Ryan’s pal and former Georgia star Matthew Stafford has a chance to be the first QB in school history to win the Super Bowl. Drafted with the No. 1 overall pick back in 2009, Stafford spent 12 years in Detroit without a playoff win. In his first season with the Rams, the former Bulldogs QB already has three playoff wins.

RB Sony Michel - Rams

Another Georgia product will be in Rams backfield as former first-round pick Sony Michel splits reps at running back with Cam Akers. Michel racked up 973 total yards this season (845 rushing yards).

LB Ernest Jones - Rams

A product of Waycross, Rams linebacker Ernest Jones was a third-round pick in 2021. The rookie finished the season with 61 tackles (36 solo) and two interceptions.

LB Leonard Floyd - Rams

Floyd was the No. 9 selection in the 2016 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears. A star at the University of Georgia, Floyd has hit his stride since joining the Rams.

OL Trey Hill - Bengals

Trey Hill, a rookie sixth-round pick out of Georgia, is a backup center for the Cincinnati Bengals.

TE C.J. Uzomah - Bengals

Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah went to North Gwinnett High School in Georgia. He posted a career-high 49 catches for 493 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2021.

DE Cam Sample - Bengals

Bengals defensive end Cameron Sample went to Shiloh High School. He was a fourth-round pick by Cincinnati in 2021. Sample finished his rookie season with 14 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

