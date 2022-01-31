Super Bowl LVI
This year’s Super Bowl matchup is officially set, with the Rams facing the Bengals. ABC News’ Mona Kosar Abdi has more on the big game ahead.
This year’s Super Bowl matchup is officially set, with the Rams facing the Bengals. ABC News’ Mona Kosar Abdi has more on the big game ahead.
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges discussed the hate Russell Westbrook gets after he dropped 35 points for the L.A. Lakers.
The Rams won’t have to travel far to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The game is set for Sunday, February 13 on NBC and Peacock, and it will take place on the Rams’ home turf at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Rams last made it to the Super Bowl in
Here is the 49ers final report card of the season after they lost to the Rams in the NFC Championship Game.
Nick Bosa made 49ers playoff history, recording eight sacks in six career playoff games.
Black River's Kylee Poulton commits to Indiana University for a track and field scholarship.
Two people were arrested after three guns and narcotics were found, according to authorities.
The actress and daytime TV host shared some throwback photos of her and the 'Spider-Man' star to Instagram on Saturday, reflecting on their first meeting.
It’s hard to know if quarterback Matthew Stafford or his wife, Kelly, is more excited about the Los Angeles Rams reaching Super Bowl 56.
After Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw an early interception against the 49ers on Sunday, linebacker Fred Warner blew up Stafford with an illegal hit. No flag was thrown. After the game, Warner opened his press conference by addressing the play. “I never do anything out of malicious intent,” Warner told reporters. “I watched the video [more]
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan made five specific late mistakes that ultimately kept his team out of Super Bowl LVI.
After torching the Bengals early, Mahomes looked little like himself amid a second-half collapse.
Here's a roundup of Patriots players reacting on Twitter to the Bengals beating the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game and reaching Super Bowl LVI in dramatic fashion.
Was this a fumble?
Odell Beckham Jr. stepped aside as the Rams celebrated their Super Bowl berth to share a moment with 49ers star Deebo Samuel
Las Vegas also reportedly hired Dave Ziegler as the general manager.
The assessment on Garoppolo is chiseled in granite. He’s not the guy. It's what the 49ers telegraphed to everyone in the NFL for the better part of nine months.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after today’s loss to the Bengals that he wanted a replay review of a potential Joe Mixon fumble, but the officials told him the play couldn’t be reviewed because Mixon had given himself up. Reid said he called timeout and talked to the officials asking them to review the play. [more]
At some point during a crazy Saturday that included ESPN reporting that quarterback Tom Brady will retire and Brady pushing back, it was suggested that Brady won’t retire before February 4, because he’s owed $15 million in deferred signing-bonus money that day. Frankly, the February 4 trigger meanings nothing. Brady signed a new contract last [more]
A perfectly hilarious and troll-oriented headline from @dan_labbe on Big Ben's retirement and big failure:
This was ugly.