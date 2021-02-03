Super Bowl LV: Why the right arm of Patrick Mahomes remains football’s ultimate weapon

Small sample sizes are never a good foundation for an article.

At least, they usually are not.

But sometimes they can buttress an opinion that most people already hold, and serve as yet more evidence that your eyes are not deceiving you. In this case, the opinion is this: The right arm of Patrick Mahomes remains football’s ultimate weapon. Sure, there are other players in the NFL who bring a unique talent to the sport. Lamar Jackson’s legs. Tyreek Hill’s speed. Tom Brady’s mind.

Yet Mahomes’ arm stands out.

In re-watching his 2020 season this week I charted Mahomes with eight passing attempts of 40 air yards or more. Of those eight attempts, four of the throws fell incomplete.

The other four went for touchdowns.

On these passes Mahomes was four-of-eight for 222 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. That stands for an NFL passer rating of 135.42. Not perfect, but darn near close.

Forget mechanics, progression reads and all that other stuff. Mahomes is absurdly good at throwing a football. Sure, we will see some manipulation on these throws, but his arm is just a pure threat on any given play.

Here are those four touchdowns, which illustrate what you probably already know: The right arm of Patrick Mahomes is football’s ultimate weapon.

Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers

(Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

We start back in Week 2 and a throw against the Los Angeles Chargers. Honestly, this might be the most impressive of the four touchdowns, given the circumstances. Patrick Mahomes aligns in the shotgun and carries out a run fake with Darwin Thompson before rolling right. Tyreek Hill, aligned in the right slot, releases vertically. Mahomes continues to roll, trying to buy time while linebacker Denzel Perryman is charging towards him, but he manages to get off the throw: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/02/MahomesArmVideo1.mp4">[/video] Mahomes lets this go from his own 38-yard line, and drops it down inside the Chargers' ten where Hill is waiting. The receiver secures the throw and tumbles into the end zone for the touchdown. To use a very technical football term, this throw is insane. More so when you look at the end zone angle: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/02/MahomesArmVideo2.mp4">[/video] The quarterback is still moving, without his feet being set, when he releases this throw. Oh, and Perryman is running at him in a dead-on sprint. No matter. Mahomes lets fly, drops it over the underneath defender, and the Chiefs are in the end zone. Insanity.

Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

In a win over the Baltimore Ravens back in Week 3, Patrick Mahomes had everyone watching Monday Night Football harkening back to middle school math class. Why? The Pythagorean theorem. Remember that? A squared plus B squared equals C squared? That gave us at least an estimate of how far Mahomes launched this touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/02/MahomesArmVideo3.mp4">[/video] Again, not to get overly-technical but this throw is simply bonkers. The QB lets this fly from his own 39-yard line, launching a moonshot that drops down to the Ravens' five-yard line where Hardman is waiting. But when you look at how this play comes together, you realize that as a defense you blitz Mahomes at your own peril. Baltimore brings pressure off the edge here in the form of cornerback Marlon Humphrey, but Mahomes simply backpedals away from the blitz, which gives Hardman time to execute his out-and-up move against Marcus Peters. The cornerback dives down on the initial cut, allowing Hardman to get behind the coverage. You still need an alien to make this throw, and that might just be what Mahomes is, an alien come to Earth to wow us with his arm.

Week 14 against the Miami Dolphins

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

We skip ahead to Week 14, leaving the third of these four touchdowns behind for a moment, and the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins got out to an early lead, but as we have seen so often the Chiefs have a way at pouring on points in bunches. The Chiefs extended their lead to 21-10 on this touchdown for Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill. Anyone who has ever played a sport knows that feeling when "it just feels right," whether a great drive off the tee, a three-point shots, a home run off the bat, or something else. When you just know in the moment that you have done it exactly right. After sliding to the right on this play, Mahomes launches a vertical route to Hill on the other side of the field. Watching the QB right after the release indicates to me that in that moment, Mahomes knew: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/02/MahomesArmVideo4.mp4">[/video] While highlighting the QB's incredible arm talent, this play also illustrates just how fast Hill is off the line. Not only does he run by the cornerback, but the receiver runs right past a safety who begins the play aligned almost 15 yards downfield. But Hill sprints past him like the safety is standing still.

Week 12 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

chiefs-buccaneers-10-super-bowl-records-could-broken

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

We conclude with the matchup that awaits us on Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Back in Week 12 Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs scored the first 17 points of that game, including this 75-yard touchdown from Mahomes to Tyreek Hill, who had over 200 yards receiving in the first quarter. For all of his incredible traits - including his right arm - the ability of Mahomes to manipulate defenders is emerging as yet another of his elite skills. Tampa Bay drops into a single-high coverage on this play, with rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. playing in that post-safety role. Hill runs the vertical route on the right side of the formation, but after taking the snap Mahomes stares to his left, trying to move the rookie. Only at the last second does he flash his eyes to the right, before launching a cannon shot: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/02/MahomesArmVideo5.mp4">[/video] Everything Mahomes does on this play tells the safety that he is throwing to the left. But at the last second he launches a pass from his own 17-yard line that settles into the arms of Hill at the Tampa Bay 22-yard line. That is roughly 61 yards, until you consider that Hill is outside the numbers, bringing that theorem back into play. Now watch the end zone angle, and put yourself in Winfield's shoes: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/02/MahomesArmVideo6.mp4">[/video] Tyreek Hill is screaming down one side of the field, but Patrick Mahomes is looking the other way. What in the world do you do? Just glad that's not gonna be me in that position Sunday.