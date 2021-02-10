The Super Bowl LV streaker is actually a Miami Dolphins fan

Sunday’s final act of the 2020/2021 NFL season brought plenty of fireworks for the hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs may have brought little fourth quarter drama from snap to whistle, but it did offer a little bit of untraditional excitement late in the game.

In the form of a streaker.

Trips to the end zone during Super Bowl LV: Buccaneers: 4

Streaker: 1

Chiefs: 0pic.twitter.com/QvabChQ7j5 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 8, 2021

And now, thanks to some investigative work, the streaker has been identified — and some additional context has been provided to both his appearance in Super Bowl LV and the consequences of his actions. Most notably, Yuri Andrade has been banned from Raymond James Stadium. But as it turns out, Andrade may not have too much use for Raymond James Stadium in the future because he’s actually a Miami Dolphins fan.

The revelation comes courtesy of CBS12 News of West Palm Beach, who landed an exclusive interview with Andrade earlier this week amid the fallout of his sprint across the field. Andrade is quoted as saying he “doesn’t care” about his ban from the Buccaneers stadium because he’s “more of a Miami Dolphins fan”.

Here’s hoping the Dolphins team continues to trend in the right direction in the coming months and years to ensure that the team gets better representation at upcoming Super Bowls than a Dolphins fan streaking across the field. But for now, Andrade’s loyalties can be a fun trivia fact about the big game this past week.