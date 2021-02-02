Super Bowl LV: What we saw on film from Patrick Mahomes this season
Out of all the intriguing storylines that Super Bowl LV offers, there is perhaps none bigger than the matchup of quarterbacks. On one sideline stands Tom Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback of all time. Playing in his tenth Super Bowl, Brady has a chance to win his seventh Lombardi Trophy, a phenomenal accomplishment. It would also be his first away from the New England Patriots, in just his first season with the team.
Then there is the other quarterback, who in just the infancy of his career already seems on the verge of overtaking Brady’s mantle as the G.O.A.T. sooner rather than later. In just three years as a starting quarterback in the league Patrick Mahomes has made it to two Super Bowls and is looking to win his second, becoming the first quarterback to win back-to-back Super Bowls since…Brady.
While Mahomes might not have replicated his videogame numbers of the past two seasons, this was still a tremendous campaign for the young passer. Here is a look at what we saw on film from Patrick Mahomes during the 2020 season.
Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens
(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)
Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season provided a tremendous early-season clash between the Baltimore Ravens and the visiting Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes had a fantastic night, throwing for 385 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-20 victory over the Ravens. In this video breakdown we'll marvel at his arm talent, channel a bit of math thanks to Pythagoras, and highlight how Mahomes has rewritten the book on quarterback mechanics: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1311107670133309441?s=20
Week 8 against the New York Jets
(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)
Back in Week 8 the Kansas City Chiefs blew out the New York Jets by a final score of 35-9. In fact, until the AFC Championship game this victory was the last time the Chiefs won a game by more than one score this entire season, including the playoffs. In that game, Mahomes had another huge afternoon. The quarterback completed 31 of 42 passes for 416 yards and a whopping five touchdowns. This video breakdown dives into some of Kansas City's vertical passing elements, how Mahomes can throw with anticipation, and how Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy structure their offense to run the same concepts using different personnel packages in an effort to keep defenses guessing: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1323357732863430663
Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers
(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)
Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season offered another solid Patrick Mahomes performance, as he completed 30 of 45 passes for 372 yards and four touchdowns. (As an aside, Mahomes has so skewed how we view quarterbacks that that kind of game is described as "solid." Of course, I could simply go back and change "solid" to "tremendous" or "unbelieveable" but you get my point. He has completely changed the game). And before you say that "Mark, this was against the Carolina Panthers," remember that this defense also confused Aaron Rodgers by showing him some packages that Rodgers described as "strange," so this defense is really no pushover. In this video we'll see how Mahomes works between the numbers thanks to anticipation, and highlight Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1325978633031331840
Week 12 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
We conclude these film breakdowns of Patrick Mahomes' 2020 season with Week 12, and a regular-season meeting between the two teams squaring off in Super Bowl LV. Mahomes and the Chiefs offense exploded early in this game, with a first-quarter outburst that saw Tyreek Hill rack up over 200 yards receiving in just the first 15 minutes. This video dives into Hill's game, while also outlining manipulation that matters from the quarterback, and mechanics that do not: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1333527725751947264