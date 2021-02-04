Super Bowl LV: The official Touchdown Wire predictions

Super Bowl LV is nearly upon us. Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield have watched all the film humanly possible, the game has been broken down from every potential angle, and it is time to plant their flags.

Here are the official Touchdown Wire predictions for Super Bowl LV. We have almost everything covered, from anthems to coin tosses to Gatorade colors and more. And even what happens during the game!

As some of these predictions involve odds, please note that all odds are from BetMGM Sportsbook unless otherwise noted. Touchdown Wire reminds you that if you are going to place a wager or two on any aspect of the game, please do so legally, and responsibly.

Over/under on the National Anthem

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Super Bowl National Anthems often end up in football lore. Few can forget Whitney Houston prior to Super Bowl XXV. Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan are teaming up for a duet prior to the start of Super Bowl LV. According to Betonline.ag, the over/under for the National Anthem this year is 1:57. The under is actually a slight favorite, listed at -130 to the over's listing of -110. For reference, last year Demi Lovato clocked in at 1:49, and the last time a National Anthem topped that 1:57 mark was before Super Bowl LI, when Luke Bryan finished in 2:04. Oh, and Simmons checked in at 1:38 prior to an NHL game in 2016. Mark: Have to think with a duet in play, the over is the smarter play here. Especially given the fact that Bryan was the last singer to top that 1:57 mark and Church, another singer with a country background, is part of the duo. Doug: It's the NFL. It's a spectacle. I'm not anticipating a Patti LaBelle-style 12-octave rock opera here, but take the serious over.

The coin toss

(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Given that it is a true 50/50 proposition, the odds on the coin toss prior to Super Bowl LV has both "heads" and "tails" listed at -105 at Betonline.ag. Historically, tails has the edge, having been the result 29 times as opposed to the 25 times that heads was the result of the coin toss. Oddly enough, heads was the result in five-straight games, running from Super Bowl XLIII through Super Bowl XLVII. That was followed by four-straight tails results, from Super Bowl XLVIII through LI. Tails was the result in the past two games, and were it not for heads popping up prior to Super Bowl LII, we would be in the midst of a seven-game run for tails. Mark: Tails never fails, come on now. Doug: Heads!

First team to score

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Now let's dive into the game itself. Back when these two teams met in Week 12, the Kansas City Chiefs scored the game's first 17 points, including a field goal on the opening drive. Will history repeat itself, or will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers score the opening points of Super Bowl LV? Mark: I tend to think the Buccaneers are going to start out hot in this game. They're playing at home, and we've seen Kansas City get off to slow starts in games both this year and last. The crucial element for Tampa Bay is whether they can weather the eventual storm of points that could be coming their way. Doug: I think the Chiefs score first, no matter what. Bucs get the ball first, Steve Spagnuolo is sending the most devious blitz/cover stuff he's got, and Brady didn't like that in Week 12. Chiefs get the ball first, and Patrick Mahomes looks to see who's five yards off Tyreek Hill? Woof. We know how that goes.

Which player scores the game's first touchdown?

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Given the explosiveness of the Kansas City Chiefs' offense, two of their talented receiving targets are listed as the favorites for the first touchdown of Super Bowl LV. BetMGM has both Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce listed as +600 for that feat, followed by Mike Evans at +1100, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Leonard Fournette and Chris Godwin at +1200, and then Ronald Jones and Antonio Brown at +1400. If you're looking for the longest odds on this particular bet, reserve Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Antony Auclair is listed at +20000. So, who gets into the end zone first? Mark: Hmm....that Antony Auclair number is a bit tempting, but I think Scotty Miller actually scores the first touchdown of this game. Longshot I know, but with all the attention being paid to the rest of the weapons on both sides of the football, Miller is one of the players that could be a "secret superstar" of Super Bowl LV. Doug: Something short from the Chiefs, based on their recent tendencies. Travis Kelce in the red zone, boom. Because Travis Kelce in the red zone is a problem the Bucs didn't have to solve in Week 12 only because Tyreek Hill was going off all over Carlton Davis. This time? Here we go.

Who leads at halftime?

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Having a halftime lead at a Super Bowl is not always a good thing. For example, the New England Patriots held a 10-9 lead over the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI but would go on to lose 21-17. The Indianapolis Colts had a 10-6 leads at the break in Super Bowl XLIV but the New Orleans Saints, perhaps spurred on by the decision by Sean Payton to open the second half with an onside kick which they recovered, would go on to win 31-17. New England also had a 7-3 lead over the Giants in Super Bowl XLII, but the Giants would go on to win that game as well. Of course, there is Super Bowl LI, which saw the Atlanta Falcons leading the Patriots 21-3. We know how that one turned out. So while the leading team at halftime might not be the eventual winner, it could be a good indicator of how this game plays out. According to BetMGM the Chiefs are favored by -2.5 in the first half. Which team goes into the break with the lead? Mark: This could be the critical test for the Buccaneers. If they do get out to a lead in this game, can they hold off the Chiefs or does that offense simply overwhelm them in the end. Although to be fair, the San Francisco 49ers really built their lead in the third quarter, scoring ten unanswered points to hold the 20-10 advantage heading into the fourth quarter. I think this game might play out in similar fashion to the AFC Championship game, and the Chiefs have the halftime lead. Doug: I think the Chiefs will lead because they're positioned to do that, but I also think the Bucs will lean on their run game more than people think. Not because it'll slow Mahomes down by keeping him off the field -- remember when we thought that was possible -- but let's say Kansas City by a touchdown at the half. 17-14.

The halftime show: What song does The Weeknd perform first?

The Weeknd is set to be the performer at halftime, in case you have missed any of the Pepsi commercials pointing that out that have run during the NFL playoffs. Halftime shows are often extremely memorable, and you can spend some time going down the Google rabbit hole to revisit some incredible performances. You can find odds on whether the first song performed by The Weeknd will be an original, or a cover, but let's get more specific. What does he open with? "Blinding Lights?" "Starboy?" "I Feel It Coming?" Or something else. For reference, according to Oddsshark.com, "Starboy" is the favorite at +350 followed by "Blinding Lights" at +400, "Can't Feel My Face" at +425, and "In Your Eyes" at +450. "In the Night" has the longest odds at +4500. Mark: Personally I'd love to see him open with "In the Night" because that is one of my favorite tracks of his, but...there's a reason that has the longest odds kids... I get why "Starboy" is the favorite, but I'm going with "Blinding Lights." The presence of that song in those Pepsi commercials has seared that song into my brain, and plus it's a good opener in my opinion. Doug: I agree with Mark on "Blinding Lights" with the corporate tie-in factor. It's also highest on The Weeknd's Spotify channel, and I tend to rely on these things, except when Spotify tells me to listen to Pink Floyd.

Who makes a special appearance during the halftime show?

(Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl halftime shows are memorable not just for the headline performers, but the special guests that appear from time-to-time. Whether to collaborate on a song, or just to give the headline act a chance to change their wardrobe or even just catch their breath, there have been some memorable special guests. For example, Bruno Mars was the headline act for Super Bowl XLVIII, but the Red Hot Chili Peppers made an appearance. Maroon 5 was the main act during Super Bowl LIII, but Travis Scott, Big Boi and the Georgia State University Marching Band all performed. The above image is from Super Bowl XLIX where Katy Perry was the main artist, but Missy Elliott, the Arizona State University Sun Devil Marching Band and Lenny Kravitz all joined her. Then there was Super Bowl 50. Sure Coldplay was the headliner, but that is in name only. Sure Mark Ronson, Bruno Mars, Gustavo Dudamel, the University of California Marching Band and the Los Angeles Youth Orchestra all performed. But so did Beyonce, and that's what everyone remembers. There are odds for this available on Oddsshark, including Bella Hadid - who The Weeknd has been linked with romantically recently - Arian Grande, Doja Cat, Drake and even Kenny G, who worked with The Weeknd on a remix of "In Your Eyes." So, who is this year's special guest? Mark: These are all good options, and we might see more than one guest, so I'm not sure how we're going to score this one. But the one name I'd bet on is Kendrick Lamar to join The Weeknd to do "Pray for Me." That feels like a safe bet, with a nod to the late Chadwick Boseman. Doug: I can't top that.

How many commercials feature dogs?

In addition to the halftime show, another huge part of every Super Bowl is what happens away from the field. The commercials. Super Bowl ads have become their own cultural event, and sometimes those moments are more memorable than the game itself. This year, the ads might be a little different. Some big-name companies such as Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Budweiser are choosing not to advertise during the game. Those three companies have often delivered some memorable commercials, such as as Coca-Cola's ad with Mean Joe Greene, Pepsi with Cindy Crawford, and of course anything with the Budweiser Clydesdales. Another thing we know about advertising is this: Kids and animals tend to work, especially together. Thanks to Betonline.ag there is an over/under for how many commercials feature dogs, and it is set at 4.5. Are you taking the over, or the under? Mark: This might be a sucker's bet, but the over here seems like the easy play. There could be five commercials playing on the theme of us being stuck at home for the past year with our pets alone, so yeah...I'm going to hammer the over on this one. Doug: Take the over. There are dogs in the White House again. Dogs make people feel better. Advertisers tend to know what they're doing in a practical sense.

The Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LV if...?

( Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Okay enough of the fun stuff, let's get back to the game itself. Mark and Doug have broken this game down from every angle, so it's time to start thinking about who wins this game. If the Kansas City Chiefs repeat as Super Bowl champions, what has to happen? The Chiefs win this game if...? Mark: If they play their game. They're favorites for a reason, and I often think about games in terms of which team has the more pathways to a victory. Tampa Bay probably does not win on Sunday night if Tom Brady throws three interceptions like he did in the NFC Championship game, but with how explosive the Chiefs offense is, they could probably still pull out a win if Patrick Mahomes throws a trio of interceptions. If they play their game, perhaps don't take the bait in terms of running the all, they should be in good shape. Doug: If they don't let Brady off the hook. Kansas City's offense vs. Tampa Bay's defense is a mismatch in ways the Bucs just can't solve. Once again, for Brady, it's going to be how much stuff Spags throws at him in the Super Bowl, and the way these things have gone in the past, as long as Spags is Spags, that's your ballgame for the Chiefs.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV if...?

(Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

The Kansas City Chiefs might be favored, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing at home. Oh, and they've got that guy shown above, veteran quarterback Tom Brady. How can they pull off the upset? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV if...? Mark: If Tom Brady delivers a vintage performance. His career is filled with moments like this, dating back to his drive to upset the Rams back in Super Bowl XXXVI, but if he comes out and plays a mistake-free game, and perhaps more importantly the Buccaneers finish drives with touchdowns and not field goals, they can win this game. Lots of people might say that it comes down to whether Tampa Bay can force mistakes, and that would help, but in the end I think this game rests on Brady's shoulders. Doug: If the Bucs can bring consistent pressure with four. The Bucs then can roll Lavonte David and Devin white into the short coverage areas the Chiefs have been working, and maybe they use late movement to bait Mahomes into a mistake or two. If they have to blitz at all, the Chiefs are in for a repeat.

Who wins Super Bowl LV?

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Ok, it is time to make the ultimate prediction. Do the Kansas City Chiefs repeat, or does Tom Brady get his seventh ring? Mark: My heart, as a long-time New England Patriots fan, wants to see Brady get that seventh ring. But my head, my head keeps telling me that there are more ways for the Chiefs to win this game, than for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They present such matchup problems for the Buccaneers defense, and while getting Vita Vea back might help Tampa Bay stop the run, I'm not sure that Kansas City is looking to run the football anyway. If Vea could cover in the secondary that might help, but since he can't...Kansas City wins this game. Doug: Cross off Chiefs offense vs. Tampa Bay defense. Favors the Chiefs. Easily. Tampa Bay's problem right now is that Kansas City's secondary and blitz packages are so interesting and so multiple right now -- and these are the same concepts that gave Brady quite a few fits in Week 12. I have no doubt that Brady will take his shots and have his moments, but you'll start to see the Spagnuolo Effect at some point in the first half, and that could snowball pretty quickly.

Who wins MVP?

(Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Having predicted a winner, it is time to predict who takes home the Pete Rozelle Trophy, given to the game's Most Valuable Player. Tom Brady has won the most Super Bowl MVP awards with four, and has a chance to extend that number with a win in Super Bowl LV. Of course, Patrick Mahomes has a chance to win his second and become first player to repeat as Super Bowl MVP since Terry Bradshaw did it in Super Bowls XIII and XIV. Betonline.ag has Mahomes listed as the favorite at -115, followed by Brady at +240, Travis Kelce at +1000, Tyreek Hill at +1200, Chris Godwin at +3300 along with Leonard Fournette and Mike Evans, and then a host of players are listed at +5000 including Antonio Brown, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Mecole Hardman and the first defensive player, Devin White. The ultimate longshots according to Betonline.ag? Harrison Butker, Ryan Succop and Le'Veon Bell, all listed at +15000. Mark: Did you know that a tight end has never been named Super Bowl MVP? I think that streak ends this year. Travis Kelce has been one of the most complete offensive players this season, and put up incredible numbers. I think he has a big game and becomes the first TE named Super Bowl MVP in the process. Doug: Richard Sherman has told a story about how, when the 49ers' offense was preparing for the Chiefs' defense heading into Super Bowl LIV, the one guy even Kyle Shanahan couldn't get a bead on in the game plan was Tyrann Mathieu, because Mathieu was so instinctual and unpredictable. He's even more so this season in that defense, and I think the Honey Badger has a few MVP-level surprises in his bag for the GOAT.