Super Bowl LV Odds: Chiefs favored to repeat

It has been a little less than a month since the Kansas City Chiefs lifted the Lombardi Trophy and were crowned the champions of Super Bowl LIV, but since then we have already seen a few personnel changes that have altered the look of the NFL. With that being said, we look way ahead to 2021 and bring you the favorites, longshots, and all the odds in between to win Super Bowl LV.

Popular online sportsbook Bet365 brings us the odds (as of February 26, 2020) which are highlighted by none other than the Kansas City Chiefs, who open as the favorites at +650 and look to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the Patriots in 2004 and 2005. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is also the favorite to win the 2020-21 MVP award at odds of +350.

Oddsmakers have put San Francisco and Baltimore in a tie with the second-best odds to win next year’s Super Bowl at +750. Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers will be looking to bounce back from that fourth-quarter collapse to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, while Lamar Jackson will be trying to earn his first career playoff win next January.

Drew Brees is officially returning to the New Orleans Saints and they sit fourth on the odds board at +1,200, while the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers sit in a tie for fifth at +1,400.

In what shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone, the Washington Redskins and Miami Dolphins come in with the longest odds at +12,500.

Lots will change in the coming months as NFL free agency opens on March 18 and the NFL Draft begins on April 23 so be sure to check back often for updates.

Super Bowl LV Odds

Teams Odds to win Super Bowl Kansas City Chiefs +650 Baltimore Ravens +750 San Francisco 49ers +750 New Orleans Saints +1,200 New England Patriots +1,400 Green Bay Packers +1,400 Philadelphia Eagles +1,600 Pittsburgh Steelers +1,800 Seattle Seahawks +1,800 Dallas Cowboys +2,000 Minnesota Vikings +2,000 Los Angeles Rams +2,500 Tennessee Titans +2,800 Buffalo Bills +2,800 Atlanta Falcons +3,300 Cleveland Browns +3,300 Houston Texans +3,300 Indianapolis Colts +3,300 Chicago Bears +3,300 Las Vegas Raiders +3,300 Los Angeles Chargers +3,300 Carolina Panthers +5,000 Denver Broncos +5,000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +5,000 New York Giants +6,600 Arizona Cardinals +6,600 New York Jets +6,600 Detroit Lions +8,000 Jacksonville Jaguars +8,000 Cincinnati Bengals +10,000 Miami Dolphins +12,500 Washington Redskins +12,500

Understanding NFL futures odds

Sportsbooks release NFL futures odds pretty much as soon the confetti is falling to mark the end of the previous football season. There are many ways to wager on NFL futures but picking the outright winner of the Super Bowl is definitely the most popular. During the offseason and preseason, you’ll be able to get a nice plus-money price on basically any team in the NFL as there is so much uncertainty around what will happen next year.

Even the current favorite, the Kansas City Chiefs, come in at +600. This means that a bettor stands to profit $600 on a $100 wager should Patrick Mahomes and co. pull off the repeat. Or perhaps you’re looking at a team with slightly longer odds. Let’s take the Dallas Cowboys as an example. Here, you can profit $2000 on a $100 wager as Mike McCarthy’s new squad has betting odds of +2,000.

Of course, futures odds are a fluid market. They can change every day based on news, injuries, suspensions, etc. And they will certainly change based around big NFL events, such as free agency or the draft. Tom Brady is the perfect example. New England’s current odds of +1,400 would assume that Brady is back in Foxborough for another season. The Pats’ odds will definitely drop should he decide to sign elsewhere.

All the odds seen above are in American format. Should you find decimal format or fractional format easier to read, simply convert the odds using our simple odds converter tool.

Where can I bet on NFL futures odds?

Pretty much any sportsbook in the world will offer NFL futures odds as it is the most popular sport in North America to bet on. However, when choosing an online sportsbook, it’s important to choose one that can be trusted, so check out our list of the top online sportsbooks in your region. You’ll also want to shop around a bit before placing a futures bet. It’s not uncommon to find odds that could profit you a few extra dollars (or hundreds of dollars, depending on your wager size) when comparing futures odds.

Find more great betting strategies in our How to Bet section and join the conversation with thousands of serious football bettors in our NFL Betting Forum.