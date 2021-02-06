Super Bowl LV: Kickoff time, TV info for Bucs vs. Chiefs, which can be streamed on Yahoo Sports app
The NFL made it to Super Bowl LV, as scheduled.
There were questions throughout 2020 if the league could play its season amid COVID-19. There were postponements and games rescheduled during the regular season due to the virus. We even got an NFL game on a Wednesday afternoon.
But Super Bowl LV, which can be live-streamed on the Yahoo Sports app, is still on for Sunday. Here’s the key information on the NFL’s annual championship game:
Who is playing in the Super Bowl?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game to advance to Super Bowl LV, and they will be the first team to play a championship game in its home stadium. They will play the Kansas City Chiefs and their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who won last season’s Super Bowl to break a 50-year drought for the franchise. The Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills for their second straight AFC championship.
The biggest storyline for the game is Tom Brady, who will play in his 10th Super Bowl. This is his first season with the Buccaneers after 20 years with the New England Patriots. Brady already held the record for most Super Bowls by a player.
How can I watch?
Super Bowl LV can be live-streamed on the Yahoo Sports app, where viewers can use the "Watch Together" feature that allows fans to stream the game with up to three friends from different locations.
CBS will be the traditional television broadcast home of the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons. Jim Nantz will be the play-by-play announcer and Tony Romo will be the color analyst. It will be the sixth Super Bowl for Nantz on CBS and the second for Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.
What is the kickoff time for the Super Bowl?
Super Bowl LV will kick off shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET.
Where is the Super Bowl being played?
Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida will host its third Super Bowl. The first two were the Baltimore Ravens’ blowout win over the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXVII and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ narrow victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII.
Tampa hosted two Super Bowls in the Buccaneers’ first home, Tampa Stadium. That was the site for Super Bowl XVIII (Los Angeles Raiders over Washington) and Super Bowl XXV (Giants over Buffalo Bills).
Super Bowl host sites are determined years in advance, but a team had never played a Super Bowl in its home stadium. The Buccaneers will be the first.
How many fans will be allowed in the stadium?
This will be an unusual Super Bowl, of course. There hasn’t been a full stadium for an NFL game all season. There will be a limited number of fans at Super Bowl LV – 22,000. That’s a little more than one-third the capacity of Raymond James Stadium. Of those, 7,500 free tickets will go to vaccinated healthcare workers from hospitals and healthcare systems in Tampa and Central Florida, as well as vaccinated healthcare workers selected by the 32 NFL clubs.
Who is performing the halftime show at the Super Bowl?
The Weeknd, the Canadian pop star whose song “Blinding Lights” set a record for most weeks in Billboard’s top five, will perform at halftime.
“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl, and one can only dream of being in that position,” the Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) said in a statement last November. “I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”
