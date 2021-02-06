  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Super Bowl LV: Kickoff time, TV info for Bucs vs. Chiefs, which can be streamed on Yahoo Sports app

Frank Schwab
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The NFL made it to Super Bowl LV, as scheduled.

There were questions throughout 2020 if the league could play its season amid COVID-19. There were postponements and games rescheduled during the regular season due to the virus. We even got an NFL game on a Wednesday afternoon.

But Super Bowl LV, which can be live-streamed on the Yahoo Sports app, is still on for Sunday. Here’s the key information on the NFL’s annual championship game:

Who is playing in the Super Bowl?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game to advance to Super Bowl LV, and they will be the first team to play a championship game in its home stadium. They will play the Kansas City Chiefs and their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who won last season’s Super Bowl to break a 50-year drought for the franchise. The Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills for their second straight AFC championship.

The biggest storyline for the game is Tom Brady, who will play in his 10th Super Bowl. This is his first season with the Buccaneers after 20 years with the New England Patriots. Brady already held the record for most Super Bowls by a player.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will start his 10th Super Bowl. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will start his 10th Super Bowl. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

How can I watch?

Super Bowl LV can be live-streamed on the Yahoo Sports app, where viewers can use the "Watch Together" feature that allows fans to stream the game with up to three friends from different locations.

CBS will be the traditional television broadcast home of the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons. Jim Nantz will be the play-by-play announcer and Tony Romo will be the color analyst. It will be the sixth Super Bowl for Nantz on CBS and the second for Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

What is the kickoff time for the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LV will kick off shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the Super Bowl being played?

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida will host its third Super Bowl. The first two were the Baltimore Ravens’ blowout win over the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXVII and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ narrow victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII.

Tampa hosted two Super Bowls in the Buccaneers’ first home, Tampa Stadium. That was the site for Super Bowl XVIII (Los Angeles Raiders over Washington) and Super Bowl XXV (Giants over Buffalo Bills).

Super Bowl host sites are determined years in advance, but a team had never played a Super Bowl in its home stadium. The Buccaneers will be the first.

How many fans will be allowed in the stadium?

This will be an unusual Super Bowl, of course. There hasn’t been a full stadium for an NFL game all season. There will be a limited number of fans at Super Bowl LV – 22,000. That’s a little more than one-third the capacity of Raymond James Stadium. Of those, 7,500 free tickets will go to vaccinated healthcare workers from hospitals and healthcare systems in Tampa and Central Florida, as well as vaccinated healthcare workers selected by the 32 NFL clubs.

Who is performing the halftime show at the Super Bowl?

The Weeknd, the Canadian pop star whose song “Blinding Lights” set a record for most weeks in Billboard’s top five, will perform at halftime.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl, and one can only dream of being in that position,” the Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) said in a statement last November. “I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”

More from Yahoo Sports:

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Kansas City		-159-3O 56.5
Tampa Bay		+135+3U 56.5
Game Info

Latest Stories

  • Mark Cuban to Zach Lowe Calling Luka Doncic a 'Whiner': 'F*ck You'

    While on ‘Cari & Jemele Won’t Stick to Sports,’ Mark Cuban responded to comments made by ESPN’s Zach Lowe calling Mavericks guard Luka Doncic a “whiner.”

  • Paige VanZant learns Bare Knuckle FC isn’t the easy payday it might appear | Opinion

    Paige VanZant made a big payday to make the jump to Bare Knuckle FC. But after Friday night, you have to wonder if the move was worth it in the long run.

  • Andy Reid celebrated his first Super Bowl win with 'the biggest cheeseburger you've ever seen' and a night with his 'trophy wife'

    When Andy Reid won his first Super Bowl in his 20+ year head coaching career, he celebrated in spectacular fashion.

  • Report: Eagles are “close to trading” Carson Wentz

    The firing of Doug Pederson apparently hasn’t repaired the relationship between the Eagles and quarterback Carson Wentz. The Philadelphia Inquirer, citing two unnamed NFL personnel sources, reports that the Eagles are “close to trading” Wentz. The Colts continue to be the top potential destination for Wentz, who would be reunited with former Eagles offensive coordinator [more]

  • Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen outlines changes Tom Brady encouraged him to make

    When he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one of Tom Brady's first orders of business was to have his center Ryan Jensen make a couple of changes to improve the quarterback/center exchange.

  • Legendary Raiders super fan to be enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame

    Tonight three former Raiders await word to see if they will be part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2021. They will sit in their hotel rooms in Tampa, ahead of the NFL Honors show and await for the knock on the door. But Friday night, ...

  • Luka Dončić called 'little a-- boy' by Warriors' Damion Lee after and-one

    Damion Lee had some words for the MVP candidate.

  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews has built her own sports empire as a professional soccer player, part owner of a women's soccer team, and a fitness guru

    Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is headed to his second Super Bowl on Sunday. Childhood sweetheart Brittany Matthews will be there cheering him on.

  • Brady or Mahomes? Our predictions for the Chiefs v Buccaneers Super Bowl

    Will Tampa Bay become the first team to win a championship in their own home stadium? Or will the reigning champions retain their title? This year’s Super Bowl features some of the NFL’s top talent including, clockwise from left, Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Composite: Reuters, Getty, AP What the Chiefs need to do to win … Be the Chiefs. That may sound flippant, but no team gives more credit to the ‘flip the switch’ theory than this season’s Chiefs. When they’re fully engaged, when they’re at their full Chiefs-ness, there’s not much any other team in the league can do to stop them. There are flaws on defense, but at some point, Patrick Mahomes will have the ball. Even with an excellent defense, Tampa will have a hard time slowing down the Mahomes-Hill-Kelce triumvirate. OC With their top two offensive tackles likely out of this matchup, it figures to be tough sledding for the Chiefs on the edge. Look for Andy Reid to dial up plenty of screen passes to capitalize on the speed and shiftiness of his backs and receivers – Tyreek Hill’s especially. AL Win the battle of the turnovers. Brady threw three interceptions against the Green Bay Packers, but the Packers could only score on one of the ensuing possessions. If the Bucs do that against KC, this game could be over quickly. HF Eliminate the deep ball. Keep two safeties on the field so the Bucs are forced to run. You cannot play chicken with Brady like the Packers did – it only ends one way. Well, unless the offense explodes as well it may. Reid will need an extra splash of trickery to flummox Tampa. That or dump it off to Hill. GS What the Bucs need to do to win … Shorten the game. The Bucs have proven they can swap between a number of styles this season. They can win with their exceptional defense. They can rely on Tom Brady to hang in a shootout. Against the Chiefs, though it won’t be as entertaining, they will have to rely on the run-game to extend drives against a weak-ish Chiefs front in order to contain the scoreline. Get Brady to the final drive with a chance to win the game, that should be the plan. OC Sic Jason Pierre-Paul, William Gholston and Ndamukong Suh on the Chiefs’ backup tackles. Mix it up a little on first down. (The handoffs to Leonard Fournette & Co are so predictable.) And capitalize on every opportunity to connect with receivers downfield, a point of emphasis for Bruce Arians all season. If Antonio Brown is looking for a time to shine, this is it. AL Brady’s doesn’t want to get into a throwing contest with Mahomes at this point of his career. His edge will lie in his experience. He doesn’t want to be a pure game-manager here, he’s going to have to connect on a few long-balls to win, but if he focuses on making the right play over trying for the big play, his team have a solid chance. HF Tampa must play to their strengths and blitz early and often. They have the pedigree – nine sacks and two wins against Rodgers this season – and can slow down Mahomes by attacking an offensive line missing both its starting tackles. You run the risk of death by a thousand Tyreek and Travis-shaped cuts but Todd Bowles must be brave to limit Kansas City’s scoring. GS Key player for the Chiefs … Patrick Mahomes. Of course it’s Mahomes. Going with anyone else would be a hipster choice. The Bucs could run the perfect gameplan. They could play as well as imaginable on both sides of the ball. Yet if Mahomes turns up and plays at his best, there is nothing anyone can do to stop him. OC Other than the obvious? Let’s go with Tyrann Mathieu, whose powers of anticipation and interruption give off major Ed Reed vibes. He, not Mahomes, is Tom Brady’s true opponent – and the Honey Badger will make the GOAT pay for all those 50-50 balls he likes to throw up so much. Mathieu intercepted Brady on a tipped ball in their Week 12 matchup. AL Travis Kelce. We talk about Brady v Mahomes, but what about Kelce v Gronkowski? Since Gronkowski’s (temporary) retirement, Kelce has been fighting to surpass him as the league’s best tight end ever. A Super Bowl win over a diminished Gronk would be more of a symbolic touchstone, but it wouldn’t hurt his case. HF Tyrann Mathieu. We can be sure Brady is going to take risks through the air so Mathieu’s ability to diagnose and demolish receiver routes will need to be firing to disrupt Tampa’s passing attack. Putting Brady under pressure to second guess whether Mathieu will jump a route consistently could frustrate the veteran into making costly mistakes. GS Key player for the Bucs … Todd Bowles. Not a player, but the Bucs’ defensive coordinator. Tampa’s defense has played at a championship level all season. There aren’t many schematic fireworks. Instead, Bowles relies on a core group of plays and his players all playing at the highest possible level. Against Mahomes, he is going to need a couple of wrinkles or fresh looks in order to create a negative play or two. OC Lavonte David, one of the finest linebackers the game has ever seen. His ability to close on ballcarriers and stop or even sometimes reverse their momentum should prove especially useful against a Chiefs skilled unit adept at piling on big yards after the catch. His sideline-to-sideline range will be key to maintaining coordinator Todd Bowles’s bend-but-don’t-break principles. AL Leonard Fournette. Fournette was cut by the Jaguars and came in as Tampa Bay’s backup running back. Now he’s putting his best work of the season in the playoffs, including an astonishing touchdown run against Green Bay. Another touchdown or two would be nice, but if he can pick up plenty of yardage on first downs, it will open the playbook wide open for Brady. HF A shootout beckons despite the cannons falling silent at Raymond James Stadium (couldn’t the cannons have fired for the Chiefs as well? Why do I care so much about the cannons?). The Bucs can bully the Chiefs’ defense using the superior size and strength of Mike Evans in the redzone. The extra attention he receives will also create holes for others to rack up points. GS One bold prediction … The Weeknd has more than one song. I mean, seriously? The Weeknd? For the Super Bowl? Am I old now? OC Someone’s gonna pull out a trick play. Either the Chiefs build on the iconic “Four Tops” they sprang on the 49ers last year, or Arians dials up a nervy retort. Either way, you will love the football love language. AL How about a scoreless first quarter? After all the talk about this being an offensive showdown, maybe both sides get performance anxiety right off the gate and we see a lot of three-and-outs, some offensive miscues and even a missed field goal in the first 15 minutes. HF Tony Romo spots Bill Belichick in the crowd wearing a Jack Sparrow mask as a disguise. Naturally, Romo cannot contain his excitement and orchestrates a joyous on-field reunion after Brady lifts a Lombardi without his one-time mentor. “That’s my boy,” Belichick will say. GS The final score will be … Chiefs 31-24 Buccaneers. The combination of Brady and Bowles is about as good as you can hope for in trying to knock the Chiefs off their perch. No one is capable of stopping the Chiefs, but all the Bucs require is a defense that slows Mahomes-Andy Reid machine down, even for a possession or two. Tampa have the talent and staff to be able to pull off such a plan. I have the Bucs giving Brady a chance on the final possession but coming up just short. The Chiefs’ offensive power, even with all the Bowles goodness, is just too overwhelming. And even when plays break down, nobody is better off-script than Mahomes. The Chiefs go back-to-back and Mahomes takes home a second successive MVP. OC Chiefs 30-29 Buccaneers. As exposed as Mahomes figures to be on the edge, one could easily see the Bucs defense forgetting about the QB’s wheels until it’s too late. Whether it’s by picking up chunk yardage or buying time to fire darts to Cheetah & Co, eventually, Mahomes will take their heart. AL Chiefs 34-17 Buccaneers. Look for the teams to keep it close for a while but by the fourth quarter, the Chiefs will have the lead and salt it way with one of those Mahomes bursts where he rattles off two touchdowns in the blink of an eye. HF Chiefs 30-33 Buccaneers. I said it mid-season and I will say it again, Tom Brady and the Bucs will win the Super Bowl. Picking against Brady is a fool’s errand especially now he is an underdog. Six titles and your team not being favourite is testament to how good the Chiefs are but Brady will have the last word in the game with a last-minute drive and possibly on which QB is truly the greatest. Same time next year, Tom. GS

  • Bauer's Arrival Overloads Dodgers Rotation

    Matthew Pouliot looks at the fantasy ramifications of Trevor Bauer's record deal with the Dodgers. ( Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Chiefs announce flurry of roster moves on Saturday

    The Chiefs have added several players to the 53-man roster ahead of Super Bowl LV.

  • What time is Super Bowl 55? Sunday start time, channel, halftime show

    The last two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks face off Sunday in Tampa Bay.

  • Kirk Cousins holds all the contractual cards in Minnesota

    Kirk Cousins has plenty of leverage now. He’ll have even more later — and that’s when he apparently intends to use it. In a recent visit to PFT PM, Cousins made two things clear about his future with the Vikings. First, he wants to finish his career in Minnesota. Second, he’s content to play out [more]

  • Jordan Spieth threatens course record, ignites fans at Waste Management Phoenix Open

    Jordan Spieth drained consecutive long putts on 16 and 17 and ignited the fans on Saturday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

  • Brad Stevens praises an unsung hero in Celtics’ comeback to beat the Clippers

    The Celtics were lifted by an unlikely hero at the end of their win over the Clippers on Friday night.

  • Ranking most logical quarterback options for the New England Patriots

    The New England Patriots need to replace Tom Brady in earnest this offseason. DJ Bean, Tom Giles and Michael Holley break down the most logical fits for the team at the quarterback spot.

  • Watch: Dustin Johnson’s drive in Saudi Arabia drills a volunteer (who drops like a rock)

    Dustin Johnson, who shot a 67 in Thursday's opening round, scorched a drive long and left on the 10th hole. The result is painful to watch.

  • James Harden accomplished something Friday only two other NBA players have

    James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets tried to carry on without Kevin Durant on Friday, but they were unable to defeat the Toronto Raptors.

  • JuJu Smith-Schuster seems to be prepping to leave the Steelers

    JuJu Smith-Schuster is making a list of potential teams he wants to play for.

  • Devin McCourty has candid reaction to Danny Amendola's Patriot Way comments

    Danny Amendola's Patriot Way comments have sparked reaction from several former Patriots players. One current Patriots player, safety Devin McCourty, was asked about Amendola's remarks Friday morning on ESPN morning show "Get Up!"