Super Bowl LV highlights case for skipping WR at No. 3 for Dolphins

So you want to build around a young, franchise quarterback? Welcome to the club. The Miami Dolphins find themselves in unfamiliar waters with their objective of building out a terrific supporting cast around a young quarterback — the last time Miami was in this situation came on the heels of drafting QB Ryan Tannehill in the top eight picks at the beginning of the last decade.

And when you contrast Miami’s dire need for a better supporting cast of weapons around him with the inconsistencies of Miami’s young, rebuilt offense line over the course of the 2020 season, the Dolphins are faced with an unenviable task — how do you toe the line and ensure your quarterback is both protected and offered the best chance to succeed by having receivers who get open?

Super Bowl LV showcases the argument for protection over skill players: the Kansas City Chiefs romped through the AFC this season but ran into a buzzsaw at the end of the line. Tampa Bay shredded the Chiefs’ makeshift line and, for the first time in Patrick Mahomes’ career as a starter, the Chiefs finished a game without scoring a touchdown. NFL’s Next Gen Stats will tell you that Mahomes averaged a whopping 3.47 seconds from snap to release per throw; a stat that might indicate that Mahomes was holding onto the football too long. But one look at the film will indicate just how porous the Chiefs’ offensive line was — and that Mahomes’ lofty time holding the football was a byproduct of extending plays and trying to make miracles happen every attempt.

It didn’t matter who was catching the ball, Mahomes couldn’t let anything develop because the line couldn’t block.

This doesn’t change the need for Miami to upgrade their weapons. But it does underscore, on the brightest stage, the value of a good offensive line. And if the Dolphins want to be inspired this offseason by the lessons of those who played for the ultimate prize this past Sunday, Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell may find himself in the driver’s seat to be a Miami Dolphin come April.