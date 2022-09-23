Super Bowl locations in 2023, 2024 and beyond originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Anyone who wishes to attend a Super Bowl in the near future now can start planning.

The NFL has announced where the Super Bowl will be played for the next three seasons, with this year's game being played in Glendale, Arizona

Here are the Super Bowl locations for the next three seasons:

Super Bowl LVII: Feb. 12, 2023, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Super Bowl LVIII: Feb. 10, 2024, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Super Bowl LIX: Feb. 9, 2025, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

State Farm Stadium last hosted the Super Bowl in 2015 and was the site of the famous Malcolm Butler interception that sealed the New England Patriots' fourth title.

Las Vegas will host its first Super Bowl in 2024. Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Raiders, opened in 2020. The Raiders moving out of Oakland has netted them the 2022 NFL Draft and now Super Bowl 58.

New Orleans was originally set to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. However, due to conflicts with the Mardi Gras celebration, its turn as host was moved to 2025. The Big Easy will host Super Bowl 59 on Feb. 9, 2025.

Where is the Super Bowl going to be in 2026?

The NFL has not named the site of Super Bowl 60. NFL rumors have targeted Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, as one possible location for Super Bowl LX.

Levi's Stadium was the site of Super Bowl 50 where the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Peyton Manning's final game as an NFL quarterback.