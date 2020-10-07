Super Bowl locations: 2020, 2021, 2022 and beyond originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Anyone who wishes to attend a Super Bowl in the near future now can start planning.

The NFL has announced where the Super Bowl will be played for the next five seasons, with next year's game being played in Miami. The state of Florida will also host the Super Bowl a year later in Tampa.

Here are the future Super Bowl locations for the next five seasons:

Super Bowl LIV: February 2, 2020, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Super Bowl LV: February 7, 2021, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Super Bowl LVI: February 6, 2022, LA Stadium at Hollywood Park, Los Angeles, California

Super Bowl LVII: February 5, 2023, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Super Bowl LVIII: February 4, 2024, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana

Every stadium except LA Stadium at Hollywood Park, which is currently being constructed and plans to open in 2020, has hosted a Super Bowl before.