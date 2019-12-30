Super Bowl LIV odds: Where every team ranks going into the playoffs

Any team that wants to party in the city where the heat is on will face a daunting foe in the Baltimore Ravens, according to the betting lines set by multiple sportsbooks.

As of Sunday night, the NFL playoff pool is set, with 12 teams set to duke it out for the right to play in Super Bowl LIV in Miami this February — and Bovada, Odds Shark and sportsbook.ag all say that not only will the Ravens be there, but that they will be the ones crowned champions.

This likely doesn't come as a shock to football fans, given that Baltimore beat out the Kansas City Chiefs and defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The competition on the other side of the bracket, however, might be even more intimidating: The San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers all have good odds of winning the big game.

Of course, the unexpected always seems to happen in the NFL, and everyone loves an underdog story, so don't count out teams like the Buffalo Bills or Seattle Seahawks just yet.

Take a look below at each playoff team's odds of winning Super Bowl LIV, according to sportsbook.ag: