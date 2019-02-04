Super Bowl LIV odds: Rams, Patriots are early 2020 favorites

The Los Angeles Rams put on a ghastly offensive display against the New England Patriots in a 13-3 Super Bowl LIII loss. But that didn’t stop some oddsmakers from labeling the 2019 runners-up as next year’s favorites.

The Rams, at +750, edged out the Pats and Kansas City Chiefs for the (meaningless) honor at some sportsbooks:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Odds to win Super Bowl LIV Rams +750

Chiefs +800

Patriots +800

Saints +950

Colts +1500

Chargers +1550

Steelers +1600

Bears +1650

Vikings +1700

Eagles +1900

Packers +2000

Browns +2150

Cowboys+2150

Falcons +2850

Ravens +3300

Texans +3500

Jaguars +3500 — Sports Insights (@SportsInsights) February 4, 2019





The Patriots, however, were +700 or +600 favorites to repeat at other betting sites such as BetOnline and William Hill.

The New Orleans Saints rounded out a somewhat definitive and consensus top four – which also happen to be this past season’s final four.

The Saints fell to the Rams in controversial fashion in the NFC championship game. The Chiefs lost a heartbreaker to the Pats in the AFC. They were the top four teams in 2018, and with all four retaining top quarterbacks, oddsmakers expect them to be so again in 2019.

Jared Goff and the Rams lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII, but are the early Super Bowl LIV favorites. (Getty)

The Indianapolis Colts, coming off a surprising playoff berth, are an even more surprising fifth on some bookies’ lists. The next tier also includes the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings.

Story continues

Last year’s Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, are around +1900 or +2000, depending on where you look. Also in that range are the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers and – a name we haven’t seen in the top half of Super Bowl futures odds recently – the Cleveland Browns.

Bringing up the rear, by a wide margin, are the hapless Miami Dolphins:

49ers +3750

Seahawks +3750

Giants +5500

Buccaneers +6600

Titans +6600

Panthers+6600

Jets +9000

Broncos +9000

Bills+10000

Bengals +10000

Cardinals +11000

Lions +11000

Raiders +11000

Redskins +12500

Dolphins +30000 — Sports Insights (@SportsInsights) February 4, 2019





Super Bowl LIV will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Feb. 2, 2020.

More Super Bowl coverage from Yahoo Sports:

• This hasn’t happened to Brady in a Super Bowl before

• Ex-Patriot shares unfortunate Super Bowl photo

• Grading the best and worst Super Bowl ads

• Wetzel: Trump just sounded alarm NFL fears most

