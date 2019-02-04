Super Bowl LIV odds: Rams, Patriots are early 2020 favorites
The Los Angeles Rams put on a ghastly offensive display against the New England Patriots in a 13-3 Super Bowl LIII loss. But that didn’t stop some oddsmakers from labeling the 2019 runners-up as next year’s favorites.
The Rams, at +750, edged out the Pats and Kansas City Chiefs for the (meaningless) honor at some sportsbooks:
Odds to win Super Bowl LIV
Rams +750
Chiefs +800
Patriots +800
Saints +950
Colts +1500
Chargers +1550
Steelers +1600
Bears +1650
Vikings +1700
Eagles +1900
Packers +2000
Browns +2150
Cowboys+2150
Falcons +2850
Ravens +3300
Texans +3500
Jaguars +3500
The Patriots, however, were +700 or +600 favorites to repeat at other betting sites such as BetOnline and William Hill.
The New Orleans Saints rounded out a somewhat definitive and consensus top four – which also happen to be this past season’s final four.
The Saints fell to the Rams in controversial fashion in the NFC championship game. The Chiefs lost a heartbreaker to the Pats in the AFC. They were the top four teams in 2018, and with all four retaining top quarterbacks, oddsmakers expect them to be so again in 2019.
The Indianapolis Colts, coming off a surprising playoff berth, are an even more surprising fifth on some bookies’ lists. The next tier also includes the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings.
Last year’s Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, are around +1900 or +2000, depending on where you look. Also in that range are the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers and – a name we haven’t seen in the top half of Super Bowl futures odds recently – the Cleveland Browns.
Bringing up the rear, by a wide margin, are the hapless Miami Dolphins:
49ers +3750
Seahawks +3750
Giants +5500
Buccaneers +6600
Titans +6600
Panthers+6600
Jets +9000
Broncos +9000
Bills+10000
Bengals +10000
Cardinals +11000
Lions +11000
Raiders +11000
Redskins +12500
Dolphins +30000
Super Bowl LIV will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Feb. 2, 2020.
